Charlene of Monaco, 47: 'I went through a difficult time and my husband Albert...'

Charlene of Monaco once again becomes the center of attention. All this comes after some revealing statements she made months ago about her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, have resurfaced. "I went through a difficult time," the 47-year-old princess said at the time.

In recent years, rumors about a possible rift between the sovereigns have continued to resonate strongly. These speculations increased considerably in 2021.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

At that time, Charlene of Monaco faced serious medical complications resulting from an otolaryngological infection. She traveled to South Africa to undergo surgery and recover her health. Her stay lasted six months (6 months) in order to rest and stabilize.

After receiving the diagnosis of the illness that kept her away from her institutional duties, the media presence of Prince Albert of Monaco's wife was considerably reduced. Her schedule became limited, which further fueled speculation about her private life.

However, in recent months, there has been renewed concern about Charlene of Monaco's condition. Her public appearances decreased again, and the secrecy surrounding her did not help dispel doubts.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

"She is surrounded by people, she has her own staff at her service, but she is completely alone and, to a large extent, very protected," the German outlet Bunte reported at the end of last year. After that publication, media alarms intensified, and it was then that the princess decided to give her own version of events.

Charlene of Monaco reveals the role her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, played during her illness

A few months ago, amid reports of a possible breakup in the relationship between Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco, the princess chose to break her silence. That was when she decided to speak out on this matter.

"The journey has been long, difficult, and painful. I don't want to go too fast, but today I feel calmer," she confessed in an interview with the South African magazine News24. She also did not hesitate to reveal the role her husband played during her illness.

"I went through a very difficult time. But I was fortunate to be supported and loved by my husband, my children, and my family, from whom I draw all my strength," Charlene of Monaco expressed with great gratitude.

There is no doubt that interviews have become her preferred way to open up to the public. So much so that, months after this interview, the princess spoke for the first time about her children in the French magazine Gala.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

In her statements, she did not make direct references to her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, but she did offer an emotional description of her bond with her children. Jacques and Gabriella have grown up balancing private and public life, and for her, they are a constant source of energy.

Charlene of Monaco described her twins by echoing some observations her husband had previously made. On the one hand, she pointed out that Jacques "observes in silence, picks up on everything from a more intimate and calm place, reserved and quiet by nature."

In contrast, she considers that little Gabriella is much more "curious," affectionate, and "is very intrigued by the world and life in general." "The conversations I can have with Jacques and those I have with Gabriella are very different, as is the time I spend with them," she added.

On the other hand, Charlene of Monaco also spoke about the royal education her children have received and how she prepares them for their future responsibilities. As she stated, she prefers that everything progresses "little by little and without forcing," avoiding "exposing them too much" while they learn.