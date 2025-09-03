Earthquake at Buckingham Palace because of the latest news about Prince Andrew

A true earthquake has shaken Buckingham Palace after new information about Prince Andrew became known. The Duke of York is once again at the center of a controversy that could have deep repercussions for the British royal family. This latest episode adds a new layer of tension to a matter that seemed to be on the way to being closed.

According to recent emails released by British media, Prince Andrew kept in contact with the late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein for a longer period than he had admitted. This revelation directly contradicts his previous statements, in which he claimed that his last meeting with Epstein was in 2010. The discrepancy has reignited attention on his relationship with the tycoon.

Specifically, the emails, dated 2015, show communications in which Andrew appears as a source of information for business related to China. This exchange took place years after the serious accusations linking the prince to episodes of abuse related to Epstein. The leaked documents come from the hacked account of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, which adds credibility to their authenticity.

This turn of events has had a strong impact on public opinion and has caused criticism both inside and outside the monarchy's circle. Some experts claim that this situation could mark a point of no return for Prince Andrew's image. It's no longer just rumors or speculation, but evidence that further complicates his situation.

Prince Andrew himself hasn't made any statements after the publication of these emails. His silence increases the uncertainty about how Buckingham Palace will manage this unexpected crisis. Meanwhile, the royal family remains in a discreet background, while the possible institutional damage is being assessed.

In addition, the new revelations have reignited the debate about the monarchy's responsibility regarding scandals affecting its members. People are questioning whether adequate measures are being taken to protect the institution's reputation. The situation opens a broader debate about transparency and accountability in the Royal Household.

This way, this latest chapter about Prince Andrew has put Buckingham Palace in the eye of the storm. The controversy not only affects his personal image, but also has consequences for the entire British monarchy. The coming weeks will be decisive to see how this crisis evolves and what steps are taken to address it.