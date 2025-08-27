Camilla, completely stunned after discovering the truth about Meghan Markle

The story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continues to add chapters that generate anticipation on both sides of the Atlantic. When everything seemed to indicate that Meghan Markle's so-called "American dream" was faltering due to the imminent expiration of her multimillion-euro contract with Netflix, the latest reports reveal a twist.

Far from stepping away from the platform, Meghan is preparing to experience a wave of new television opportunities, with a renewed partnership that puts her back in the media spotlight. After this, Camilla has been left unsettled and has ordered that no family member comment on the matter.

The original contract, valued at about 100 million euros and set to expire next September, seemed doomed not to continue. However, Netflix has chosen to change its business strategy and open a new scenario.

Now, Meghan Markle has another chance to return to the format. The truth has come to light and the royal family is speechless, especially Camilla, who had already assumed the American had failed.

Instead of directly buying Archewell's productions, the company has now established a first-look clause. They will be able to evaluate any Sussex project before these are presented to other platforms. This change has allowed a different agreement to be signed, in which Meghan Markle takes on a particularly prominent role.

The truth about Meghan Markle: she will remain on Netflix

This new professional chapter includes the imminent arrival of the second season of With Love, Meghan, the lifestyle docuseries starring Markle. The format, which promises to show a more approachable side of Meghan, will feature renowned guests, including the acclaimed chef José Andrés.

In addition, the production of a Christmas special has been confirmed, with details remaining secret, but which is already sparking interest among the public. The audiovisual schedule is rounded out by Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a documentary that will tell the story of orphaned children in Uganda and is set to premiere at the end of the year.

Camilla decides to remain silent

The door seems open for Harry and Meghan Markle to continue expanding their list of projects, which could solidify their partnership with Netflix for a long time. Every new step the couple takes sparks debate, but this time the most striking thing has been the stony silence of the British royal family. Camilla and King Charles III have decided they won't speak about this matter, at least in public.

That silence, interpreted by some as prudence and by others as tacit disapproval, keeps the question open as to how far the Crown approves of the couple's path. Meanwhile, Meghan is preparing to shine on screen once again, showing that her story with Netflix still has many chapters left to tell. Meghan Markle is ready to give her all outside the British Crown and she is proving it with every step she takes.