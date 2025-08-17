Breaking news in England: An unexpected report about Charles III is confirmed

Highgrove House, the historic rural residence of King Charles III, has once again become the center of media attention. This personal retreat was acquired by the then Prince of Wales in 1980, before his wedding to Diana of Wales.

It is known not only for its impressive architecture and its extensive gardens open to the public, but also for the organic orchard that the monarch has carefully cultivated for decades. Now, the estate is making headlines again due to an unexpected launch in its official online store.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

In an initiative that combines luxury, collecting, and a charitable cause, Highgrove House has released a new exclusive line of products. Among them, a limited edition teddy bear stands out, which is causing a sensation among admirers of the British royal family.

King Charles III has released an exclusive teddy bear for sale that has excited England

The teddy bear, handcrafted by the Merrythought company, is priced at €265.95. The bear is made with silver mohair plush and cotton velvet details, which gives it a luxurious texture.

| Europa Press

The piece is not a simple toy: on its left paw, it features King Charles III's official emblem embroidered in gold and wears a sash of the Royal Victorian Order. Only 1,948 units have been produced, each one numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, presented in an elegant gift box. Highgrove clarifies that it is "strictly intended for adult collectors" and should not be considered a children's item.

Charles III had a similar object in his childhood in England

The choice of a teddy bear is not random. Prince Harry recounted in his autobiography Spare that his father had a teddy bear as a child that he never parted with. Even in his adult life, this little bear was a silent symbol of a childhood marked by loneliness.

| Europa Press

In addition to the exclusive bear, the collection includes mugs (€24.95), chocolate cookies (€9.95), a salad bowl (€93.95), and a Burberry trench coat (€2,454.95). Each item reflects the monarch's connection with nature and his commitment to British craftsmanship.

The proceeds from this sale will be entirely allocated to The King’s Foundation, strengthening the sovereign's commitment to sustainability, culture, and support for traditional crafts. This is a gesture that shows that, even in the smallest details, King Charles III seeks to leave a mark on the history of his reign.