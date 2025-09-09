Breaking news in the royal family: a major story about Queen Sofía has been published

Queen Sofía is once again at the center of the Royal Family's current affairs after major news became known. King Felipe's mother ended her summer vacation yesterday, Sunday, and is already preparing for an institutional event that will bring her back into the public spotlight.

Her presence always sparks interest, especially during these times of changes and adjustments within the Royal Household. After a summer marked by discretion, Queen Sofía's return opens a new chapter that raises a question: What role will she strengthen in this new stage?

Queen Sofía returns to Madrid after her vacation in Marivent

Every summer, the emeritus queen moves to Palma de Mallorca, where she stays at Marivent Palace with her sister, Irene of Greece. This is a tradition she has kept alive for decades and that has become a symbol of continuity, even after Juan Carlos I's abdication in 2014.

Sofía's connection to Mallorca is deep. She not only rests, but also takes part in social gatherings, cultural events, and religious activities that connect her to the island. For years, the family photo sessions in Marivent's gardens were an event for the media, although her prominence has diminished in recent times.

In 2025, the queen's stay has been more discreet, without major appearances, but keeping the essence of closeness that so characterizes her. Her timely return to Madrid marks the end of that summer stage and the beginning of a new phase in which the institutional agenda once again demands her presence.

The news confirming this change arrived last night, when Queen Sofía landed at the Torrejón de Ardoz base from Palma de Mallorca. She was accompanied by her inseparable sister Irene, after having spent several weeks resting in Marivent.

Queen Sofía, ready to return to her official agenda

Sofía's continued presence in public life responds to a reality: She remains one of the pillars of stability for the monarchy. In the face of the changes the institution is undergoing, she represents constancy and closeness, virtues highly valued by citizens.

At 86 years old, the emeritus queen once again shows her commitment to the institution and to society. Her agenda is based on projects from the Queen Sofía Foundation, where she promotes health research programs, social action, and cultural preservation. Her return to the forefront reinforces the continuity of a role that, although without the political weight of the past, still keeps great symbolic value.

According to Monarquía Confidencial, King Felipe's mother's return means her immediate reinstatement to official activity. The first event is already scheduled for this Thursday. Queen Sofía will be the sponsor of the launching of the F111 "Bonifaz" frigate in Ferrol, an event of significance in the Spanish naval calendar.

Queen Sofía's return to Madrid after her vacation in Palma de Mallorca marks a starting point for the Royal Family's new season. Her official agenda, focused on social and cultural causes, confirms that she remains an essential part of the institution's machinery. The major news of her reappearance proves that, at 86 years old, she continues to represent stability and commitment for the monarchy.