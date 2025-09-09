Surprise statement from Monaco's royal house about Princess Gabriella and her brother

The Royal House of Monaco surprised everyone this week by releasing an official message featuring Princess Gabriella and her brother Jacques. This institutional gesture has sparked great anticipation in the Principality, since it is not common for the Palace to comment on aspects of the twins' daily lives. The release took place this Monday, at a particularly symbolic moment for the family.

The decision was accompanied by images of symbolic value, showing Princes Albert of Monaco and Charlene with their children. All of this has sparked a debate among those who see this initiative as an attempt to bring the heirs closer to the people. What is behind this unexpected communication strategy?

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The Royal House of Monaco issues an unexpected statement about Gabriella and Jacques

The Principality of Monaco has always lived under the watchful eye of its citizens and the international press. Since Jacques and Gabriella were born in December 2014, every public appearance by the twins draws interest. At almost 9 years old, both have become protagonists of official celebrations, although their parents had been very cautious about exposing them publicly.

In recent years, the Royal House of Monaco has faced tensions in its institutional communication. Charlene's prolonged absence for health reasons in 2021 left Prince Albert of Monaco at the center of the media spotlight, which raised doubts about the couple's image. Since then, the Palace has shown a clear effort to strengthen family unity through carefully planned appearances and official messages.

The key event came this Monday, when the Royal House of Monaco released a statement about the start of the school year for Gabriella and Jacques. The message was accompanied by photographs of the children, smiling and holding their parents' hands at the school entrance. The publication, made on September 9, surprised many citizens, who did not expect such an everyday piece of information to be released.

"Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella resumed their walk to school on Monday morning. A new academic year full of discoveries, friendships, and adventures awaits them. The Princely Family wishes all students in the Principality a wonderful start to the school year!", the text read.

The publication of the statement has had a major impact in Monaco and in the international press. Many have celebrated the gesture, interpreting it as a sign of transparency and closeness from the Royal Family to the citizens. The reaction on social media has also been significant, with messages of support and affection for the little ones.

A strategy to strengthen the image of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene

This statement can't be understood only as a protocol message. The choice to publish images and words about the twins' first day of school reflects a calculated strategy. For some time now, Albert of Monaco and Charlene have sought to show a united front after the rumors that surrounded their marriage.

The photographs, taken in Monaco, show the family smiling and in harmony. In addition, this gesture presents Albert of Monaco and Charlene as alert parents involved in Gabriella and Jacques's education, something that helps soften the criticism they have received.

Highlighting the children as protagonists also connects with Monegasque society, which values the role of the family in the education and development of future generations. Thus, the statement has achieved more than just informing: it has conveyed an emotion shared by the entire Principality.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The surprise statement from the Royal House of Monaco has placed Princess Gabriella and Jacques at the center of media attention. With a simple message about their return to school, the institution has strengthened the image of unity between Albert of Monaco and Charlene. Everything suggests that this new communication strategy aims to show closeness and normality, a key value for the Monegasque monarchy in the coming years.