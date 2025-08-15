Latest update on Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata sparks all kinds of speculation

In fashion, white has never been just a color: it has been a statement and could mean Mediterranean freshness or the promise of a "yes, I do." This is something Alice Campello has done on her trip to New York with Álvaro Morata; she wore a white dress that sparked all kinds of speculation.

Alice Campello has shown that she knows all its nuances. This summer, she has displayed them as if they were pages from a personal album. She has set trends and captured everyone's attention.

| Instagram, @alicecampello

Her latest appearance in New York has confirmed it: she wore a long dress with thin straps and flawless drape. A white so ethereal that it looked like a contemporary bridal look.

Alice Campello's photo sparks rumors about her life with Álvaro Morata

There was no altar, no bouquet, no wedding march, but the effect was there. The Italian model and businesswoman turned the terrace of a building in the Big Apple into her own runway. White was the absolute star.

The detail that ignited everyone's imagination was the timing: this infatuation with white came shortly after Álvaro Morata, her husband, ended his time in Türkiye. The questions multiplied: was it a nod to a new chapter together? A fantasy about renewing their vows? Or, simply, the pleasure of wearing white again?

| Instagram, @alvaromorata

Alice has fueled the theories without saying a word. She let the image speak for itself. She did it powerfully.

Beyond the romantic interpretations, a pattern has become clear. The Italian has spent weeks opting for a monochromatic language. She has chosen short dresses, all in white.

Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello keep silent

Each piece seemed to encapsulate the light of summer, conveyed freshness, serenity, and, for some, a certain personal rebirth. On social media, the photos have been shared nonstop. Comments have speculated about a possible wedding on the horizon; some have even mentioned a surprise trip.

| Europa Press

Morata, meanwhile, has kept silent and stayed in a discreet background. He has preferred not to fuel the rumors. White has continued to shine: in New York, in their latest posts, and in every public appearance.

The story remains open: there are no confirmations and no denials. Only a succession of images that have sparked the imagination. Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata are once again at the center of the conversation, and it all started with a white dress.