Brad Pitt has a gesture with Spain that has cost him more than €10M

Brad Pitt has surprised many with a recent move that has drawn attention both in Hollywood and Europe. The actor has made a special gesture that connects him directly with Spanish aesthetics and culture. Some have interpreted this new decision as a symbolic and sentimental nod.

The actor's gesture was none other than the purchase of a spectacular mansion in Los Angeles, built in the Spanish colonial style. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt has spent $12 million on a house located in Hollywood Hills. This property belonged to The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and keeps all the classic elements of homes inspired by Mediterranean architecture.

Beyond his clear interest in design, this decision has also been interpreted as a nod to his current partner, businesswoman Inés de Ramón, who is of Spanish origin. The relationship between the two has grown stronger in recent months, and it is not ruled out that this mansion could become a shared space. The property offers views of the Pacific and the Hollywood sign, and it is located in a historic enclave where various stars have lived.

Spanish architecture wins over Brad Pitt in his latest investment

Built in 1989, the house keeps wooden beam ceilings, large windows, terracotta floors, and open spaces to the garden in the Spanish style. It has two floors, a large main suite with a private terrace, a marble bathroom, and a kitchen with a veined marble island. In addition, it includes a movie theater, office, pool, jacuzzi, and even an independent recording studio on the property.

This purchase adds to the actor's already extensive collection of properties, which includes residences in California, New Orleans, New York, and even Europe. In 2022, he acquired a historic villa in Carmel Highlands, and in the past he has also owned an estate in Mallorca. All this proves his fondness for homes with history, character, and personalized design.

A luxury that reflects Brad Pitt's taste and passion

Pitt has not only been one of the most successful actors of his generation but also a businessman alert to opportunities. His natural cosmetics brand, Le Domaine, and his winery at Château Miraval have established him as a multifaceted figure. Investing in properties, especially those with European inspiration, seems to be another of his passions.

Finally, the gesture Brad Pitt has made toward Spain, even though it has not been within its territory, reflects an aesthetic and personal affinity that has captured the public's attention. Whether for love, design, or both, the actor has chosen a home that speaks the language of southern Europe and that has certainly not come cheap.