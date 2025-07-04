Lawyer Meritxell Gabarró tells you how to sort out your inheritance before vacation

In the middle of the summer season, when airports are filled with suitcases and social media are flooded with photos from exotic destinations, there is a concern that, although it doesn't appear on Instagram, surfaces every year around this time: Do we have everything in order if something unexpected happens? The habit of organizing family matters before leaving on vacation is on the rise and, surprisingly, many people go to the notary right before boarding the plane. But what is behind this trend and what do experts recommend?

The increase in wills before summer

Attorney Meritxell Gabarró, a true reference in the world of inheritances in Catalonia, has brought to light a reality that is rarely discussed but increasingly common. She explains that the arrival of vacation time means last-minute rushes, not only to pack suitcases, but also to get the will ready "just in case." Summer encourages people to travel farther, to live new experiences, but it also brings a certain unease about what might happen far from home.

Gabarró confirms it: Many of her clients schedule appointments right before vacation, partly because of that instinct to "get things in order" before disconnecting completely. She herself admits that, at just 27 years old, she prepared her own will before embarking on a trip to India. It wasn't a dramatic gesture, but a practical decision: better to have the paperwork in order and enjoy the trip without worries. This is a feeling shared by many, who prefer to be safe rather than sorry.

| TV3, derirus

In her recent appearances, the attorney insists that most people who come to her office at this time of year don't do it out of fear, but out of responsibility. Some people do seek a first meeting months in advance, but the urgency always comes right before the trip. "We all rush at the end," Gabarró jokes, who strongly recommends not leaving it until the last minute.

The legal keys to not leaving loose ends

But what happens if someone dies without having made a will? Gabarró explains it clearly: If a will hasn't been made, the inheritance is distributed according to the law. First the children, then the partner or spouse, then the parents, and only if none of these exist, the siblings or grandparents. At this point, the attorney highlights a key issue: blood relationship. In the case of blended families or non-biological ties, the law doesn't recognize rights for children who aren't biological unless the will expressly includes them.

For this reason, she emphasizes the importance of tying up all loose ends, especially in modern families where relationships can be complex. "If you don't agree with what the law says, make a will before you go on vacation," the expert recommends, reminding people that intestate inheritance can cause more than one headache when family relationships aren't simple.

| 3Cat

Statements, reactions, and the rise of prevention

The trend hasn't gone unnoticed on social media, where more and more people are sharing their experience preparing a will before an important vacation. Programs like "La Selva" from 3Cat have given a voice to experts like Gabarró to raise awareness about the importance of planning ahead, and reactions haven't taken long: from messages of gratitude to anecdotes from those who left everything until the last minute and almost didn't make it to the notary.

Gabarró, with her direct and approachable style, acknowledges that talking about wills is still taboo for many, but she insists on the need to normalize it. "Anything can happen to any of us, whether we travel far or just cross the Diagonal," she says with humor, encouraging people to lose their fear of estate management.

The reality is that summer is increasingly becoming the "high season" not only for tourism, but also for law firms specializing in inheritances. As the expert points out, having everything ready allows people to enjoy their vacation with the peace of mind that, whatever happens, everything is in order.

A responsible gesture for a vacation without surprises

Therefore, the will is no longer a procedure reserved for older people and becomes a useful tool for anyone who wants to travel with peace of mind. The rise in wills before summer reflects a society that is increasingly aware of the importance of planning ahead, avoiding conflicts, and leaving a clear legacy for loved ones. If you have a big trip planned, Meritxell Gabarró's recommendation is clear: "It's better to do it today and enjoy the summer with a clear conscience." Will this summer be the year you also decide to get everything in order before you fly?