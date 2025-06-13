The influencer from Salamanca who's making it big in Catalonia

She arrived in Catalonia four years ago with the intention of learning Catalan, but her story has become something more: a lesson in culture, integration, and authenticity. Sonia Suamor, known as @mitjacatalana, has gained notoriety for teaching Catalan with freshness and passion, generating an unexpected impact on the local community.

what really happens on social media

Born in Salamanca, Suamor landed in Catalan lands four seasons ago. What began as a personal challenge—to learn the language—has become an initiative with heart. Thanks to the free courses from Consorci per a la Normalització Lingüística and to series like Merlí and Plats bruts, she managed to speak fluently.

For the past two years, she has shared linguistic tips and cultural explanations in Catalan. Her posts, beyond teaching grammar, reflect daily life: traditions, expressive turns, and local humor.

| Canva de Sparklestroke Global , Ivanko_Brnjakovic de Getty Images, nixki de Getty Images

The real twist in the story is that, although her target audience was immigrants eager to learn, her audience is largely made up of natives. Many lifelong Catalans confess that they discovered details about their own land thanks to her.

direct reactions: testimonials and surprises

In a recent interview for RAC1, Suamor confessed that she gets emotional when her Catalan followers thank her: "I didn't know that...", "I didn't know either," they admit. She adds that, when they hear her switch back to Spanish inadvertently, many automatically change languages in the comments, as a gesture of linguistic solidarity.

This reflects a very widespread reality: many newcomers to Catalonia—meanwhile, several native neighbors—don't make an effort to learn Catalan. "People who come here are bilingual and rarely consider learning," Sonia explained. Her initiative breaks that mold, and she does so without judging, only with the desire to add culture and common knowledge.

| Canva

what does this mean for the tabloid press?

In the midst of an era of viral content and empty controversies, @mitjacatalana has become a refreshing example. It's not a scandal, nor an explosive breakup: it's a social phenomenon from the everyday. The tabloid press usually revolves around romances, personal crises, or excessive parties.

This is a different story. A young woman who turns linguistic effort into a bridge between communities. Her relevance goes beyond the anecdotal. This type of initiative softens tempers, humanizes immigration, and strengthens linguistic awareness.

At a time when there's debate about what it means to live in Catalonia, her contribution is educational and necessary. In addition, she has caused conversations in educational forums, digital platforms, and, of course, in Catalan media.

| Instagram

what her followers say

The support is broad. There are followers who celebrate her accent when she speaks, while others thank her for explaining typical expressions or for rescuing small stories from Catalan neighborhoods.

Thus, the mix of humility, perseverance, and good vibes has created a very committed community. A community that, instead of drama, chooses empathy.

where is this phenomenon headed

With more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, Suamor has already opened a door: encouraging the learning of Catalan without pressure. Now she's preparing for new projects: cultural podcasts, linguistic exchange networks, and perhaps in-person workshops. All without abandoning her approachable and transparent style.

| Brujería

Sonia Suamor, @mitjacatalana, has turned her love for the Catalan language and culture into a digital movement that goes beyond simple learning. Her story shows that to integrate is not to impose, but to share. Will this be the starting point for other influencers to follow her example and transform the tabloid press through authenticity and culture?