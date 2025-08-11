Ivana, Georgina Rodríguez's sister, breaks her silence and confirms: 'I feel…'

Georgina Rodríguez is celebrating. The model and influencer has shared one of the most special pieces of news in her life: Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to her. In addition, her sister, Ivana, who currently lives far from the couple, has confessed in an interview that when she travels: "I feel powerful."

Ivana will be very happy about this news from her sister, not only because her sister is getting married but also because it will allow her to enjoy one of her greatest passions: traveling. Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to Georgina with a luxurious ring valued at about five million euros. A ring that has excelled as brightly as Georgina's smile.

| Instagram, @georginagio

The Portuguese footballer wanted to take another step in their relationship and he did so after several years of love and building a family with the influencer. The proposal was very romantic according to some professionals, and Georgina has shown the jewel on her social media. She accompanied the image with a clear message: "Yes, I do, in this and in all my lives."

Ivana talks about what her life is like far from Georgina Rodríguez

Among the guests of honor at the future wedding has been her sister Ivana Rodríguez. She has lived these last few years far from Georgina. While the model has lived in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano and their children, Ivana has made her life in Gijón.

In a recent interview for the magazine ¡Hola!, Ivana has confessed what her day-to-day life has been like far from her family. "I only came for one year and look at everything I've done!" she said. She explained that Gijón has won her over and highlighted its sea, its mountains, its gastronomy, and its authentic people.

| Redes sociales

Ivana has stated that she has lived there since 2019 and has built a family with her partner: She has had two daughters, Deva and Dafne. She has shown herself to be happy and adapted and has said that the city is comfortable, welcoming, and lively. Although the distance with her sister has been great, the bond between them has remained strong.

Georgina Rodríguez hasn't given details about her wedding yet

That's why it hasn't been surprising that she was happy with the news of the proposal. Everything suggests that she was one of the first to congratulate the couple. The excitement about the wedding has already been felt in the family environment.

Georgina and Cristiano have taken a very desired step. Ivana has continued enjoying her life in Gijón but now she'll do so with the excitement of an event that will bring the whole family together. A wedding that promises luxury, love, and excitement.