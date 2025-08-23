Archie, Meghan Markle's son, is on everyone's lips: they reveal important information

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again making international headlines, this time with their eldest son, Archie Harrison, as the main indirect protagonist. The little one is back in the spotlight after information surfaced directly connecting his name to one of his parents' most ambitious projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the verge of a crucial winter. On one hand, Meghan Markle is preparing for the release of the second season of her Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan, a production that promises to show her most approachable side. At the same time, Meghan and Harry are facing a legal and administrative challenge that has been ongoing for years and, apparently, is about to be solved.

| Europa Press

After their departure from the British Royal Family in 2020, one of the first steps they took was to found Archewell, a nonprofit organization to help those in need. Until that moment, the Sussexes managed Sussex Royal, but the conditions of their resignation prevented them from continuing to use the word "royal." Thus, Archewell was born, a name inspired by their son Archie, with the intention of projecting a future in which solidarity and unity would be essential pillars.

Meghan Markle still hasn't been able to register her brand

During these five years, Archewell has been behind numerous social aid initiatives, collaborating with different charitable projects. Currently, the foundation has strengthened ties with Big Sunday, an NGO based in Los Angeles that works under the conviction that every person has something to contribute. Its mission is to connect communities, improve lives, and remind everyone that we all belong to the same social fabric.

| Instagram, @meghan

However, despite the intense activity, there was still one detail pending: the formal registration of the Archewell brand. According to the newspaper The Sun, the Sussexes submitted the application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2020. For years they hadn't completed the necessary requirements, such as signing certain documents and paying the corresponding fees.

Everyone is talking about Archie because of Meghan Markle's latest news

Now, after overcoming multiple bureaucratic obstacles, the couple has reached the final stage of the process. Last Saturday, an examiner was assigned who will evaluate the application and, if no new issues arise, will officially grant the brand. This is a decisive step that directly links the public identity of Harry and Meghan with their son Archie's name.

This way, the little one has become the epicenter of the latest news about his parents. The inspiration his name represents will be a registered emblem that will accompany the Duke and Duchess in their mission to transform many lives through philanthropy.