Alejandra Silva reveals her biggest open secret with Richard Gere: 'We're not...'

Alejandra Silva has once again found herself in the media spotlight. The reason is that she has revealed what was an open secret about her relationship with Richard Gere.

Through a post on Instagram, she has confirmed what many suspected. Yes, the Buddhist philosophy that he strictly follows is also part of her life. That's why she has shared a reflection that embodies that: "We aren't owners of nature, but part of it."

The open secret about Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere's relationship that's been confirmed

Alejandra Silva, who a few days ago made a declaration of love to Richard Gere for his birthday, has once again broken her silence on social media. She has done so with a post in which she talks about the natural environment and life. She has based it on Buddhist philosophy.

This way, she has confirmed an open secret about her relationship with her husband. Yes, he has managed to share with her many ideas and theories from the Dalai Lama, which for the actor are essential. These are ideas that she has gradually applied to her life and that have left a significant mark on her thinking.

Alejandra Silva's post, Richard Gere's wife, that makes things clear

Alejandra Silva has posted a video of herself on horseback along the beach that has revealed her husband's influence. She has accompanied it with the following text: "Now that the end of summer is approaching, when perhaps we have more time to pause before nature and observe its wise immensity, we must remember that its beauty and strength remain. As the Dalai Lama taught: 'The environment doesn't belong to us, we borrow it from future generations.'"

"Riding a horse by the sea is to feel how life whispers to us: we aren't owners of nature, but part of it. Every wave, every gust of wind, every footprint in the sand invites us to live with humility, respect, and gratitude."

She has added: "Nature isn't a backdrop: it's the most sacred gift we have. Honoring it means taking care of it, preserving it, and loving it, because in it we find our truest reflection."

Over the years, Alejandra Silva has been very open about her life and her relationship with Richard Gere. This post on Instagram hasn't been the exception. Through her words, she has shared how the teachings he follows and values from Buddhism have transformed her way of seeing the world.

It has become clear that the actor, a human rights and nature activist, has been a key figure in her personal transformation. The couple share not only a life full of love and mutual support, but also a spiritual vision that has shaped their daily lives.

This confirmed open secret about the influence of Buddhism in her life only further strengthens the image of Alejandra and Richard. Yes, as a couple deeply united by their shared beliefs and values. Her reflection is an invitation to everyone to live with greater awareness and gratitude toward the environment that surrounds us.