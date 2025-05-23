Alberto Chicote alarms his followers: 'If my wife...'

Alberto Chicote, one of the most popular chefs on Spanish television, has been forced to close his most emblematic restaurant, located in the heart of Madrid. After nine years of activity, the establishment located in Puerta del Sol has permanently closed its doors.

The announcement was made through the restaurant's official social media channels. In the message, customers were thanked for the support received for almost a decade, and it was explained that the closure was due to the building's renovation works, which made it unfeasible to continue the activity.

The news has not gone unnoticed among lovers of Madrid's gastronomy. Yakitoro, Chicote's restaurant, had become a benchmark for its innovative culinary proposal, modern atmosphere, and the chef's personal touch. The location also made it especially attractive to both locals and tourists.

| Canva, XCatalunya

An uncertain but hopeful future

Despite the closure, a message of reassurance has been conveyed from Chicote's circle. The gastronomic project is not over; it just changes form. A new location is already being sought to reopen Yakitoro in another part of Madrid, although it has not yet been revealed where or when.

The decision has been an unexpected blow for the chef, who is going through a moment of professional and personal transformation. Meanwhile, alongside his role as a businessman, Chicote remains one of the most recognized faces on television, both in entertainment programs and in more socially committed formats.

| El Hormiguero, @elhormiguero, XCatalunya

One of these projects, his new investigative program focused on nursing homes, has caused significant media impact. In fact, the Junta de Castilla y León was forced to react publicly after the broadcast, committing to take action following the complaints presented on screen.

The less visible side of the TV chef

Although Chicote is known for his strong character, raspy voice, and kitchen outbursts, there is also a much less visible emotional side that has come to light in his latest interview with Lecturas magazine. In it, the chef has opened up like he rarely has before.

Throughout the conversation, he talks about his health, his new eating habits, the emotional toll some television formats take on him, and the importance of his close circle. Chicote acknowledges having lost more than 66 pounds (30 kilos) and states that his priority now is to maintain acceptable and lasting health.

He also highlights the emotional impact of filming such tough programs. "I carry empathy as my banner," he says, admitting that many episodes leave a mark that is difficult to manage. But if there is something that occupies a central place in his life, both professionally and personally, it is the figure of his wife, Inma Núñez.

The most important thing: if she gives up, he retires

Chicote not only shares his life with Inma but also his business. She works with him side by side in the restaurant, and her role has been, according to the chef's own words, indispensable. The trust, connection, and synergy between them is, for him, what makes everything work.

And then comes the most powerful confession of the entire interview. A phrase that sums it all up. Chicote is clear:

"If one day my wife tells me 'I can't take it anymore,' I will close the restaurant."

It is in that statement where the true pillar on which his world rests is understood. Beyond television, the restaurant, the show, or the daily pressure, there is her. And if she can't continue, neither can he. In times of change, Alberto Chicote remembers that the most important ingredient is not on the menu, but on the other side of the counter.