Marc Márquez's surprise for Gemma Pinto on her 28th birthday

In a relationship that has captured the attention of their followers, Marc Márquez and Gemma Pinto continue to share special moments that reflect the strength of their bond. Recently, the couple celebrated Gemma's 28th birthday in an intimate and meaningful way, showing that despite their busy schedules, they always find time to be together.

An early birthday full of details

Although Gemma Pinto's birthday is on May 19, the couple decided to celebrate it a few days early due to work commitments that would keep them apart on the exact date. Marc Márquez surprised Gemma with an early celebration that included a chocolate cake from the bakery La Hermosita de Madrid, decorated with candles forming the number 28.

The gesture was shared by Gemma on her social media, where she expressed her excitement and gratitude, highlighting that she is not superstitious and fully enjoyed the moment.

| Instagram

A gift that touched the heart

In addition to the cake, Gemma received a very special gift from her family: a personalized mug with the image of her newborn nephew. This detail moved her deeply, bringing her to tears. In her words, she expressed how much it meant to her to be able to see her nephew's face every morning at breakfast.

A consolidated relationship

Since making their relationship public in 2023, Marc Márquez and Gemma Pinto have shared numerous moments together, showing a connection that goes beyond the superficial. In previous interviews, both have spoken about the ease of their coexistence and the mutual support they provide in their respective careers. Marc has mentioned how Gemma brings stability and tranquility to his life, while she has highlighted the pilot's simplicity and good humor.

And the future

Gemma Pinto's birthday celebration was not only a show of affection from Marc Márquez but also a reflection of a relationship that continues to grow and strengthen over time. As they both face new professional challenges, their mutual support and the importance they place on small details seem to be the key to their shared happiness.

| Instagram

Will this be the year the couple takes a step further in their relationship? Only time will tell, but for now, their followers continue to enjoy every moment they share together.