Spanish television implodes with what Melody has done to David Broncano

In the television universe, few things are more unsettling than a last-minute cancellation. But if the protagonist is one of the most talked-about artists of the moment, the impact is guaranteed. That is precisely what has happened with Melody, the charismatic representative of Spain in Eurovision 2025, whose abrupt decision to cancel her appearance on David Broncano's "La Revuelta" has sparked an internal storm at Televisión Española and a national debate on the management of emotions and media pressure on celebrities.

What happened: from favorite to the center of controversy

The Eurovision aftermath was particularly tough in Spain. Melody, after weeks of rehearsals and expectations, returned to the country in a climate of collective disappointment, after reaching a modest third-to-last position with her song "Esa Diva." While the result had already sparked numerous criticisms of RTVE's strategy and caused memes on social media, what no one expected was that Melody herself would become, in a matter of hours, the center of the news for very different reasons.

According to David Broncano himself, Melody's participation in "La Revuelta" had been agreed upon two months ago, as part of the round of interviews that RTVE had organized for the artist after the festival. But on Sunday, at the last minute, the singer decided to cancel her entire schedule with the public network: no press conference, no interviews, and certainly not the flagship humor program in Spain. "She's upset, we don't know why. She arrived, went straight to her house, closed the blinds, and is there quietly," the visibly annoyed host recounted during the live broadcast.

The impact was such that the "La Revuelta" team was forced to find, literally in minutes, a substitute. Actor Manolo Solo ended up occupying the seat that should have been for Melody, in one of the most memorable improvisations of the format. Broncano himself and his colleague Ricardo Castella later joked about the chaos of finding someone "made up, near the center, and who could run fast" to arrive on time.

Humor, tension, and a network on the defensive

In the program itself, Melody's absence became one of the night's main topics. Regular collaborators Jorge Ponce and Pablo Ibarburu used irony to talk about the Eurovision rigging, Israel's presence in the contest, and theories about the "Israeli BOTS" that allegedly sabotaged Spain. Even President Pedro Sánchez joined the conversation, publicly positioning himself against Israel's participation and thus adding another open front to a week that was already hectic.

The Belgian public television has also announced that it will review its future in Eurovision if there are no answers about the management of the televote, while in Spain, the feeling continues to grow that everything surrounding Eurovision ends up becoming a national controversy. The Melody-Broncano incident has only fueled that fire.