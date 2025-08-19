A part of Spain, speechless as the news about Infanta Sofía is confirmed: it's official

A part of Spain has been left puzzled after the latest revelation about Infanta Sofía became known. The headline has caused anticipation because what seemed like a simple summer anecdote has turned into news that directly affects the Royal Family's tradition. What was only suspected until recently has now been officially confirmed.

For years, the image of the king and queen and their daughters posing at Marivent Palace has symbolized the start of summer in Mallorca. That photo seemed unchangeable. However, what lies behind that family portrait has surprised many.

The secret about Infanta Sofía, now revealed, is that she doesn't like spending summers in Mallorca. The youngest daughter of the king and queen has made it clear she wants to keep that tradition that for decades has shaped the Borbón family's schedule. This isn't an isolated act of rebellion, but rather a personal preference that has now taken on unexpected significance.

Infanta Sofía's rejection forces a shift in the royal summer tradition

This rejection isn't new, but until now it had been kept quiet. According to expert Pilar Eyre, Sofía and Leonor have admitted that they feel "bored" on the island, where official events don't make up for the lack of social life. The sea and the regattas, which excite King Felipe VI, don't spark the same interest in them.

Queen Letizia, who has shown some discomfort with Marivent for years, has found unexpected allies in her daughters. What used to be the consort's preference has become a common front within the family. The official nature of this discontent marks a change of course for the institution, which until now considered Mallorca an essential setting for their summer life.

In this situation, Letizia and her daughters have proposed alternatives in northern Spain. One of them is Santander, with the Magdalena Palace as a historic option that keeps a connection with royalty. The other possibility is Galicia, although here the presence of the emeritus king in Sanxenxo raises concerns and would complicate any move.

Infanta Sofía distances herself from Juan Carlos I's legacy

The background of this decision goes beyond tourism or leisure. Marivent symbolizes a period of the monarchy marked by Juan Carlos I and his controversies. Breaking with Mallorca would have a symbolic meaning interpreted as an attempt to separate the new generation from that uncomfortable past.

The truth is that the confirmation of Sofía's rejection has sparked a debate. While some consider it legitimate for a young woman her age to prefer less rigid summers, others criticize questioning a tradition that is part of the Crown's image. In any case, the news is now official and Infanta Sofía doesn't want Mallorca, which puts the Royal Family in the face of an unexpected change of plans.