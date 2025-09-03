Joy at Prince Harry's home: they reveal major news about his son, Archie

In recent weeks, Prince Harry's family has made an unexpected return to the media spotlight. Although the one who has attracted the most attention has been his son, Archie, who has also made many headlines after his reappearance.

Meghan Markle, after spending some time away from the public eye, has resumed her presence with strength. She has done so through her own docureality on Netflix, titled With Love, Meghan. In addition, she has returned to activity on social media, where she now regularly shares content about her life with Harry.

| Europa Press

Since her return, not a week has gone by without Meghan posting something new. Her Instagram has been filled with family images, although with one condition: the faces of her children, Archie and Lilibet, remain off camera. In her latest post, however, a clue has appeared that has sparked joy and speculation among her followers.

Archie, Prince Harry's son, wears the jersey of a California soccer school

Internet users, always alert, have analyzed every detail of the image shared by Harry and Meghan. They have made a surprising discovery: Archie has worn the uniform of a prestigious California soccer school. It is GB Soccer School, a high-level academy where young sports talents are trained.

| Instagram, @meghan

This discovery has excited Sussex family fans. The school offers private lessons, group training, tournaments, and camps during the holidays. The cost is high: up to 1,117 euros per semester, depending on the plan. Even so, Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to strongly support this experience for their son.

Archie is connected to the United Kingdom thanks to sports

It is unknown which exact program they have chosen for Archie, but the truth is that soccer has not been a random choice. This sport, born in the United Kingdom, is an essential part of British culture. This way, Archie has taken a step toward his roots, while his father has begun a process of rapprochement with the royal family.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance at the WellChild awards, next September 8 in the United Kingdom. Although the event will be public, there have been rumors of a private meeting with King Charles III. According to Daily Mirror, both have agreed to an intimate conversation, without cameras or official statements.

"It's not about grand gestures, but about rebuilding the relationship step by step," close sources have stated. Thus, the information about Archie has arrived at a key moment for the family. With soccer, smiles, and hope, Harry's home is filled with joy.