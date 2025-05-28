Zaragoza is about to finalize its first signing for the 2025-2026 season

With the season coming to an end and the objective of remaining in the division finally achieved, Real Zaragoza is preparing to make a major shift in the configuration of its squad. The campaign, which began full of hope and with aspirations of promotion, ended up becoming a tough battle for survival. The board is fully aware that this summer transfer window can't be just another one, but rather the start of a solid and ambitious project that will return the club to the fight for the elite of Spanish football.

The pressure is at its highest in the Aragonese capital. The fans, among the most loyal and passionate in LaLiga Hypermotion, demand a competitive team and results worthy of the club's history. For this reason, the sporting management has moved quickly and is already aiming to finalize the first permanent signing: that of a footballer who has made an impact in just a few months and whose statistics have surprised the entire division.

Kervin Arriaga, the all-rounder who has convinced everyone

Kervin Arriaga arrived in the winter transfer window from Partizán de Belgrado as a short-term gamble, but his performance has completely changed the initial perception. In just 17 matches, the Honduran midfielder has not only become indispensable, but he has also led his team in some of the most important areas for a midfielder in the Second Division. In fact, Arriaga has been the player who wins the most duels among all midfielders in LaLiga Hypermotion, in addition to standing out as the one who wins the most aerial duels, confirming that profile of a physical, dominant, and committed midfielder that Zaragoza has missed so much in recent years.

His impact on the field goes far beyond pure statistics. While it is true that his numbers are impressive — such as ranking fifth in interceptions among midfielders in the division, and also being among the best in duel success rate and progressive passes — what has most convinced the coaching staff is his ability to provide balance and security to the team. Arriaga is the type of player who makes those around him better: he wins the ball, distributes, organizes, and is capable of breaking lines with a pass or a turn of the body.

The operation: low profile and vision for the future

Zaragoza, according to reports from El Periódico de Aragón and sources such as Mundo Blanquillo and Radio Marca Zaragoza, has already reached a preliminary agreement with Partizán to acquire the player outright. The transfer, which will be completed for an amount below the initially expected 600,000 euros, will allow the blanquillo club to sign the Honduran until 2028 and secure one of the key pieces of the new project. The harmony among all parties has been total from the beginning, since Arriaga has made it clear that his desire is to continue growing in Spanish football and the club doesn't want to let go of such a dominant profile.

This move fits perfectly with Zaragoza's new philosophy, focused on betting on proven players with room for improvement, capable of withstanding the pressure of playing in a stadium like La Romareda and supporting the team in difficult moments. The sporting management has prioritized the continuity of players who have already demonstrated immediate performance and understand what it means to wear the blanquilla jersey. In this regard, Arriaga represents a safe bet both physically and tactically.

This will undoubtedly be the first step in a summer transfer window that is expected to be very busy in Zaragoza. The sporting management plans to strengthen several positions and is looking for profiles that, like Arriaga's, bring character, competitiveness, and consistency. The negotiation with Partizán also includes a future capital gain for the Serbian club in the event of a sale, further evidence that all parties trust in the growth of the Honduran midfielder.