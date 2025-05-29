Revealed: Real Madrid copies Barça. The strategy to pamper Mbappé.

In Europe's major clubs, every gesture and every decision transcends the playing field. Real Madrid, accustomed to setting trends, faces a special challenge this summer: filling the iconic number "10" with content and meaning. A number historically reserved for the brightest and most charismatic players in the squad, and which could very soon have a new owner at Santiago Bernabéu. All this, moreover, amid a rivalry with Barça that continues to grow in the realm of media and club strategies.

Real Madrid is entering a new era in which a renewal of symbols is anticipated. Luka Modric, a white legend and a reference in midfield, has worn the number "10" with mastery for many years. However, his departure leaves an emotional and footballing void, since the club doesn't plan to make high-profile signings specifically for that position in this summer transfer window.

The big question is who will be the new heir to this very special number. The context suggests thinking of a star who is already part of the squad and who will not only lead the team on the field, but also boost the club's image globally.

| Real Madrid

Real Madrid's strategy: Mbappé, the new face of the "10"

According to information reported by Edu Aguirre on "El Chiringuito," Real Madrid's sporting management has already made a decision of enormous symbolic and commercial significance: the number "10" is reserved for Kylian Mbappé. The French forward, LaLiga's top scorer and Europe's golden boot after a spectacular season, reportedly did not explicitly request that number. However, the move responds to a strategic club vision.

As Aguirre has stated, "Mbappé will wear the '10' almost certainly. It's not his request, it's a strategic move because in France that's his number and it's practically his brand." The choice of number reinforces Mbappé's role as the standard-bearer of the new white project and anticipates a marketing campaign that will seek to maximize the player's global image. In addition, the "9" would go to Endrick in what should be his breakout season.

Barça's mirror: Yamal and the importance of symbols

Real Madrid's move can't be understood without looking at the other great reference in Spanish football, FC Barcelona. The blaugrana club has just renewed Lamine Yamal until 2031 and the Catalan press is already speculating that the young prodigy will receive the number "10" next season, emulating the formula that has worked so many times at Camp Nou. For major clubs, numbers not only identify a player, but also build narratives, forge personal brands, and project a collective identity.

In this context, Real Madrid chooses to replicate the formula: assign the most symbolic number to its biggest star, a move that goes far beyond sports and represents a statement of intent in the eternal struggle between both giants.

The effect of this type of decision is twofold. On one hand, the "10" entails a sporting responsibility: whoever wears it is expected to make a difference in key matches, assume leadership in moments of pressure, and raise the group's competitive bar. On the other hand, the number implies a global marketing and communication bet, where Mbappé's figure will be even more iconic for Madridist fans and for international markets.