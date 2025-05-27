Xavier Valls speaks clearly about Barça and Lewandowski: 'With...'

The end of the season always opens the debate about the future of the great stars and the direction the team should take in the transfer market. Barça is no exception. At the center of the conversations is the name of Robert Lewandowski, a forward who, despite being close to 37 years old, has had an outstanding season: 42 goals in 52 matches and a historic record by reaching 101 goals as a blaugrana. However, many are wondering if the time has come to look for a replacement at the forefront of the attack or if, as some authoritative voices suggest, the club can afford to wait another season.

Xavier Valls's analysis: confidence and vision for the future

One of the most direct and shared comments after the last match at San Mamés was from journalist Xavier Valls. Through his Twitter account, Valls made a strong reflection on Barça's situation and Lewandowski's role, pointing out that "with this Lewandowski we can wait a year without signing a '9' (and we'll have more money)". The message resonated among the fans and sparked an interesting debate on social media about whether or not to invest in a new center forward this summer.

According to Valls, the Polish player's performance is reason enough for the club to focus its resources on other priority positions, especially considering Barça's financial context. The journalist also gave an assessment of Nico Williams, indicating that he is still far from Raphinha's level, and took the opportunity to make a jab at the atmosphere experienced at San Mamés: "San Mamés is the second Bernabéu", referring to the perceived hostility toward Barça before and during the match.

Signing a '9' or trusting Lewandowski? The blaugrana dilemma

At Barça, the debate about the need to sign a center forward is on the table. Lewandowski's age, as he will turn 37 next August, generates uncertainty about maintaining the same level of demand in the coming seasons. However, voices like Xavier Valls's advocate for continuing with the Polish player and taking advantage of his excellent form.

Choosing not to sign a '9' would free up salary mass and allow the club to focus its efforts on strengthening other positions. Additionally, it should be noted that Ferran Torres has also been at an outstanding level this season.

Market context: priorities and possible moves

Barça's sports planning for the next season will be marked by the management of economic resources and the need to balance the squad. Names are already being mentioned for the forward position in the market, but the truth is that Lewandowski's solidity and his spectacular performance in the 2024/25 campaign invite caution. Valls's words reflect the sentiment of a part of the fans and the press: betting on Lewandowski for another year could be a smart move, as long as the Polish player keeps his physical condition and his ability to decide matches.

Meanwhile, the club will have to analyze the situation of other strikers and assess the impact of not investing in a major offensive star this summer.