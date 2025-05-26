Jota Jordi reveals it: Abusive salaries at Real Madrid, surprise with Lucas Vázquez

Real Madrid is once again at the center of the conversation, but this time it's not due to a big signing or a sporting feat. The debate has shifted to the offices and economic management, after a table with the salaries of the white squad for the 2024-2025 season was released, sparking all kinds of comments on social media and specialized media.

In recent months, the management of Financial Fair Play (FFP) in LaLiga has been a source of controversy, especially due to the difficulties FC Barcelona is facing in registering players and complying with the economic control requirements imposed by Javier Tebas. In this context, any movement at Real Madrid is scrutinized closely, and the leaked figures have only fueled the debate about fairness in the competition.

Jota Jordi's tweet and the focus on the white salaries

The journalist and panelist Jota Jordi has sparked controversy by sharing on Twitter an image with the salaries of the main Real Madrid players for the next season, accompanied by an ironic message about the attention Javier Tebas will pay to the Fair Play of the white club:"Is this real? Let's see if they're not signing because they can't... and not because they don't want to. 'Sure' Tebas will be very alert to the Fair Play of the team that is a partner."

| Real Madrid

The table reveals surprising data. Mbappé, newly arrived, leads the ranking with more than 31 million euros gross per year, followed by other heavyweights like David Alaba, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, all comfortably exceeding 20 million. The case of Lucas Vázquez has particularly caught attention: the Galician, a frequent target of criticism for his performance and forced to cover the right-back position during Carvajal's injuries, receives a salary close to 9.3 million annually, a figure that would place him among the top five earners at Barça.

Summer of changes

Real Madrid's salary policy has always been a topic of debate. The club is known for rewarding its stars, but the gap between undisputed starters and rotation players is narrower than many imagine. According to the disseminated table, the top 5 highest-paid are: Kylian Mbappé (31,250,000 € gross/year), David Alaba (22,500,000 €), Vinicius Junior (20,830,000 €), Jude Bellingham (20,830,000 €), and Fede Valverde (16,670,000 €).

In intermediate positions are Courtois, Rüdiger, Militão, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni, or Camavinga, all above 12 million annually. It is noteworthy that veteran players like Luka Modric or role players like Dani Ceballos, Mendy, or Carvajal also exceed 10 million. Lucas Vázquez, despite being one of the least recognized in the squad by the fans, is not far from those figures.

The Lucas Vázquez case: high salary and goodbye to Real Madrid

Lucas Vázquez's situation perfectly illustrates the complexity of the white salary model. Although he is not the highest-paid, his salary has caused surprise and debate even among rival fans. The Galician has been criticized throughout the season for his level, especially after being forced to start at right-back due to Dani Carvajal's injury.

Now, after the club's decision not to renew his contract, Lucas Vázquez bids farewell to Real Madrid with one of the highest salaries for a player of his role. His departure frees up salary mass, but it also raises the question of whether this type of contract is sustainable in the long term for the club's economy.