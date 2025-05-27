25 million: Atlético Madrid's offer for a Valencia player

In the 2024 season, few teams have faced as many internal challenges as Valencia CF. After a year of constant changes in the squad and with a youth project that has once again excited the Mestalla fans, uncertainty looms over the white-and-black defense. With the imminent opening of the summer market, the major Spanish clubs have once again set their sights on the emerging talents of LaLiga. This time, all eyes are on one of the center-backs with the greatest potential in the championship.

Valencia has managed to compete beyond expectations in this final stretch of the season largely thanks to the emergence of young players like César Tàrrega. The defender has established himself as one of the team's pillars, becoming the second player with the most minutes played, only surpassed by Mosquera. Both Rubén Baraja and Carlos Coberán have relied on him in all the big matches, confirming his growth and maturity despite being 23 years old.

However, the defensive solidity of the "che" team could be threatened in the coming weeks. Not only because of the growing interest from other teams in Tàrrega, but also because Mosquera's continuity, his partner in the central axis, is also in doubt.

| VCF

Atlético de Madrid needs an urgent defensive replacement

The "colchonero" club faces the summer market with the priority of strengthening the defense. The departure of Axel Witsel and the end of Clement Lenglet's loan have left a significant gap in the squad managed by Diego Simeone. According to Fichajes.net, Atlético's sports management considers that Tàrrega meets all the requirements: experience in LaLiga, international projection, and a reasonable release clause, close to 25 million euros.

The "rojiblanco" interest adds to the need to rejuvenate the defense after a season in which defensive solidity has not been the usual. The bet on a young center-back seasoned in the Spanish elite seems to fit with the future philosophy that Simeone wants to implement for 2024/2025. In fact, it is not ruled out that Atlético will make a formal offer in the coming days to get ahead of other offers, especially Premier League teams that are also following the Valencian's progress.

The possible departure of César Tàrrega, along with Mosquera, would force Valencia to make urgent moves in the market. Although the youth academy continues to produce talents, the club is aware that it is not easy to find replacements with the experience and leadership that both center-backs have provided this season. From the Mestalla environment, the fans are preparing for an intense summer, in which the sports management will have to decide between maintaining the core or accepting a million-dollar offer that could relieve the club's finances.