Xavi Hernández makes a decision... and it matches that of many retirees

The story of many elite coaches, when they finish a demanding stage in their careers, is often marked by a pause. Some take advantage of that period to disconnect and look for new challenges, while others prefer to keep in the shadows, reflecting before making a final decision. This scenario is now repeating with one of the most iconic names in Spanish soccer.

A year away from the sidelines after closing an intense stage at Barça

Xavi Hernández's impact as Barça coach is still felt in the Catalan capital. Although more than twelve months have already passed since his departure, his legacy goes far beyond the two titles won in the 2022/23 season. Xavi promoted young talents such as Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, or Pau Cubarsí, footballers who today, under Hansi Flick's leadership, are an essential part of the new blaugrana project.

After leaving Barça's bench, the former midfielder was clear that it was time to hit the brakes. Taking a sabbatical year was his first major decision, something that surprised some, but is increasingly common among elite coaches. This choice has allowed him to recover energy and analyze soccer from another perspective, while the club has consolidated its commitment to a renewed style.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya, Joan Laporta, Xavi Hernandez

Rejected offers

During these months of rest, Xavi Hernández has been on the radar of major teams. Juventus and Manchester United, two historic clubs in the midst of rebuilding, sounded him out for the job at different times. However, no proposal managed to convince him. According to sources close to the coach, Xavi is looking for a project that truly inspires him, far from rushed or merely financial ventures.

In recent months, soccer in Saudi Arabia has tried to lure several European figures, both players and coaches. Xavi's name was also on the table, especially after Simone Inzaghi's signing for Al-Hilal. Nevertheless, the Terrassa native didn't get carried away by the wave of million-dollar signings and preferred to keep waiting.

It is clear that his decision matches that of many retirees. Rest and do nothing. The difference is that Xavi is only 45 years old (45 años), he is very young and has a long professional life ahead. We are sure that we will soon see him sitting on a bench again.

| F.C. Barcelona

Preseason starts without Xavi on the bench: heading for a second sabbatical year?

By mid-July 2025, preseasons have already started in most major European leagues. The absence of Xavi Hernández in the coaching market has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent weeks. According to Esport 3, everything points to the coach starting the next season without a team, just as happened last year.

However, the world of soccer is unpredictable. It can't be ruled out that Xavi could return mid-season if an interesting opportunity arises, as happened when he replaced Ronald Koeman at Barça. His experience and profile remain attractive to teams seeking an immediate change of direction.

National teams and the challenge of the 2026 World Cup: a tempting option

Another possibility surrounding Xavi Hernández's future is taking charge of a national team. With the 2026 World Cup getting closer, some federation officials consider him the ideal figure to lead an international project. For now, there are no advanced negotiations, but the rumor remains alive in the Catalan coach's circle.

| FCB, XCatalunya

Xavi Hernández's decision to prioritize reflection and rest matches that of many professionals who, after a period of maximum pressure, prefer not to rush. The question about his return remains open, but his influence on today's soccer remains intact.