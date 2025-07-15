UD Almería and other second division clubs want a Spanish midfielder ex Oviedo

The Spanish Second Division experiences a true strategic battle every summer to strengthen their squads with the most experienced profiles on the market. Clubs like UD Almería make ambitious moves, while other teams in the category don't want to fall behind in the race for the most sought-after players.

Almería leads the race for a versatile midfielder

César de la Hoz is generating great excitement in the summer market. At 33 years old, the Cantabrian is leaving Real Oviedo after his contract termination on July 12, now forced to look for a new destination in the Second Division. His time at Oviedo makes him a target for several ambitious clubs, with UD Almería at the forefront.

According to journalist Ángel García from Cazurreando, de la Hoz is on the radar of at least half a dozen Second Division teams. However, Almería is leading due to their previous connection with the player and the support of coach Rubi. The Andalusian club already tried to sign him in the winter market, and his experience in the squad brings reliability and knowledge of the locker room.

| UD Almería

Almería's option is gaining strength due to the possible departure of players like Dion Lopy, Lucas Robertone, or Sergio Arribas, which would open a spot in the midfield. In addition, his familiarity with Rubi's rotating style reinforces the interest in finalizing his return.

De la Hoz's career, a profile with three promotions

César de la Hoz has been key in at least three promotions to the First Division: with Almería in 2022, Valladolid in 2024, and Oviedo recently. In Oviedo, his impact was significant: he played 16 matches and contributed 644 minutes, starting in seven games, including three of the four play-off matches.

His profile goes beyond tactics. He can play as a pivot or even as a center-back, he is 5 ft. 10 in. tall (1.79 m), and he offers defensive balance. His experience in LaLiga Hypermotion and competitiveness in decisive phases make him a regular for teams aspiring to promotion.

His departure from Real Oviedo: sporting reasons

The contract termination happened after achieving promotion, with Paunovic prioritizing other options in midfield, such as Cazorla or Colombatto. The club activated a contractual clause to free up budget and look for reinforcements with greater potential for the First Division. Oviedo's official statement acknowledged his "professionalism and commitment," valuing his contribution to the historic promotion.

| Real Oviedo

What he would bring to Almería's midfield

At Almería, de la Hoz would fit into a tactical system he already knows, combining defensive coverage with ball distribution. He stands out in managing transitions, physical strength, and the ability to cover other midfielders during rotations. With preseason already underway and the team in Marbella between July 22 and 31, his arrival could be integrated without affecting Rubi's initial plan.

The sporting and financial challenge at stake

UD Almería presents a competitive project with financial momentum after several signings (Luna, Soko, Muñoz…). The cost of de la Hoz as a free agent (approximate market value of €350,000 according to Transfermarkt) would mean a signing with a controlled cost.

Rivals like Córdoba CF could enter the bidding, especially after their interest in Alberto del Moral, but Almería keeps the advantage due to their track record, project, and head coach.

Official moves will be known in the coming days. The window closes soon and the challenges are clear: keep the option of returning to the First Division.