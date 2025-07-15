Summer in Cádiz doesn't just smell like young signings and prospects, but also nostalgia, experience, and responsibility. The yellow fans already miss a familiar face and the club is working quietly to bring in a veteran striker who can guarantee goals.

Mutual admiration and signing "in sight"

His connection with the Cádiz team is not just historical, but also emotional. He replied warmly to Suso's announcement, making it clear that his return is not only possible, but also well received by the squad and the fans. In addition, his relationship with president Manuel Vizcaíno is close and sincere, which adds freshness to the rumor.

Proven experience and decisive goals

Lucas Pérez, 36 years old and a free agent after terminating with PSV last June 30, is the strongest option. His time at Deportivo de La Coruña in 24/25, with 23 matches played, 4 goals, and 4 assists, showed that, despite his age, he keeps a productive level Orgullobiri.

| Cádiz CF, Canva

His ability to show up at key moments was evident, like that classic in which he scored a hat-trick at Riazor, proving that he is still lethal in the box.

Tactical fit in Garitano's model

The team has already made eight signings official, including Suso, Ortuño, Obeng, and Joaquín González. The club believes there is still room for a proven striker. Pérez would fit as a reference striker, freeing up space for the wingers and complementing Suso.

Preseason: imminent test to boost his return

Cádiz started their preseason yesterday (July 14) in Benalup-Casas Viejas, with friendlies scheduled against Ceuta and other rivals like Granada and Las Palmas. If Pérez joins in time, he could stand out in these matches and convince the fans that he is a key piece for promotion.

A personal challenge with echoes of Cazorla

Lucas, who will turn 37 in September, keeps drawing inspiration from role models like Santi Cazorla and his prolonged presence at the top Orgullobiri. His motivation is not financial: he left for Deportivo out of personal commitment, even paying part of his transfer fee. Now he could go for a new challenge in Cádiz, where he would be a leader in the locker room, connected to the fans, and motivated to give one last push to his career.

| Cádiz CF

Implications for the squad and the stands

With his arrival, Garitano would gain a finisher who only needs one touch near the box to score. The squad gains experience and authority, while the members would once again feel the presence of the striker who left an indelible mark at Nuevo Mirandilla.

This is not a lightning or high-profile signing, it's a well-thought-out return, marked by commitment and common sense. A free agent, a fan base demanding him, a coach who values him, and a club studying the move. Both sides know there is more at stake than just one year: there is history, hope, and a project with influence.