A world champion offers himself to Barça: Joan Laporta is clear about it

FC Barcelona continues to work in a transfer market where every move is conditioned by the club's delicate financial situation. The sporting management, led by Deco, is studying ways to balance income and reinforcements. Joan Laporta is seeking new financial solutions to register all the players who are already part of the squad.

The defense, an area always under review

After Iñigo Martínez's departure, the blaugrana backline was left with fewer players than expected. Despite this, the sporting management chose not to go to the market unless a very specific opportunity arose. That roadmap seemed closed until, in recent days, an unexpected move occurred.

One of the most prominent names in European soccer was put on Barça's table. His agent, who keeps a close relationship with Laporta and also represents figures like Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick, conveyed his client's desire to leave his current club. This gesture set off alarms, although in Barcelona they keep their feet on the ground.

Pavard, the name that appears on the agenda

That player is none other than Benjamin Pavard, French defender and 2018 World Cup champion, currently playing for Inter Milan. The French full-back and center-back has decided to end his time in Serie A. Inter, runners-up in Europe, are looking to reduce their wage bill and won't put up too many obstacles to his departure, as long as they recover part of the €30 million ($32.6 million) investment they made for him.

His agent's proposal surprised Barcelona, although it quickly cooled off for an obvious reason. Barça aren't in a position to take on a signing of this magnitude. The player's high salary, combined with the transfer fee, makes it an unfeasible operation at this time.

From a sporting perspective, Pavard would fit into several roles. He can play as a defensive right-back or as a center-back in a back four, qualities Flick knows well from his time at Bayern Munich. That versatility could have convinced the technical department in a different financial context.

The culé market strategy

Barcelona have already experienced how major market targets, such as the case of Nico Williams, slipped away for financial reasons. After finalizing Rashford's loan, the idea is to close the chapter on new signings. Only an exceptional opportunity, under very favorable conditions, could change that roadmap.

That's why Pavard's offer seems to remain just a market anecdote. Pavard could have been a luxury reinforcement for Barça, but the financial reality makes it impossible. The culés know that, this summer, the best signing will be to recover financial stability.