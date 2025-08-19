Tomás Roncero reveals the truth about his son's name: 'It's like a soap opera, but oh well'

Tomás Roncero isn't just a passionate sports journalist. He's also a proud father. In a recent interview, the contributor for Diario As and El Chiringuito told the truth about his eldest son's name. A story with hints of a "soap opera," as he himself admits, that sums up the blend of personal and family passion.

A decision between two names

Roncero explained that his wife wanted to name him Marcos. He preferred Santiago. The initial disagreement led to a solution he describes as Solomonic. In the end, the boy was registered as Marcos Santiago.

Roncero himself admits with laughter that "it sounds like a soap opera name." However, he confesses that he feels happy with the choice, because both parents were satisfied. The anecdote, full of humor and tenderness, shows the journalist's most family-oriented side.

| Real Madrid, Canva

The choice isn't random. Santiago inevitably evokes Santiago Bernabéu, the great historical figure of Real Madrid. Roncero has always pointed to the former president as one of his guiding lights in life. His passion for the merengue club is present in every family detail. So much so that his son became a Madrid member five hours after being born.

Member since the cradle

The journalist recounted that the little one was born at Clínica San Francisco de Asís. A hospital located just a few yards (meters) from Santiago Bernabéu stadium. That same day, at a quarter past six in the evening, he was already receiving a baby jersey with his name and the official membership card.

| XCatalunya

"My son, at five hours old, was already a full-fledged Madridist," Roncero explained with emotion. Today, that boy is 22 years old and is about to receive the club's silver badge.

The family legacy continues. His son isn't just a fan, he has also decided to follow in his father's professional footsteps. He's studying journalism and audiovisual communication, with a clear inclination toward sports. "He's almost crazier than I am about Madrid," Roncero jokes. The transmission of football passion has been complete.

An unforgettable moment: La Décima

Roncero remembers with special emotion Sergio Ramos's goal in Lisbon. That header allowed him to embrace his son in tears. "That day I felt that everything made sense," he confesses. In the end, the embrace between the two symbolized not only victory, but also the generational bond around Madrid.

Roncero insists that he has never hidden his colors. "I'm from Madrid and if someone doesn't like it, tough luck," he states bluntly. His sincerity has earned him criticism, but also respect for not hiding his passion. The story of his son's name reflects that same authenticity.

A life marked by symbols

It's no coincidence that Roncero combines Don Quixote and Santiago Bernabéu in his imagination. Both represent values of struggle, determination, and resilience. "With conviction, you can achieve anything," he repeats. That's why his son bearing the name Marcos Santiago is also a symbolic gesture.

The story about his son's name, far from being anecdotal, sums up Roncero's essence: passion, authenticity, and unwavering Madridism. A man who lives soccer as part of his daily life. "It's a soap opera name, but it's fine," he said, laughing.