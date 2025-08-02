Exit operation at Women's Barça: the reason

FC Barcelona Femenino has started the 2025-26 season with major sporting and financial challenges on the table. Despite the bittersweet feeling with which the last campaign ended—with the conquest of the Copa de la Reina but a painful defeat in the Champions League final against Arsenal—the blaugrana project still aims for everything.

The most concerning fact is that nine first-team players will see their contracts expire in June 2026, which amounts to half of the official squad. Among them are key names such as Mapi León, Jana Fernández, Salma Paralluelo, Marta Torrejón, Claudia Pina, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alexia Putellas, Cata Coll, and Batlle.

Recent departures and a single addition

This summer has brought a trend of departures with hardly any income. Engen (OL Lyon), Rolfö (currently without a team), and Roebuck (Aston Villa) have left on free transfers. Only a symbolic amount has been received for the transfers of Bruna Vilamala to Club América and Martina Fernández.

This situation not only reflects a sporting problem but also a lack of key income in the midst of a financial fair play crisis. The sporting management, aware that they won't be able to keep all the stars without compromising the project's viability, is already considering a significant sale if a sufficiently attractive offer arrives.

The financial fair play problem

The limitations imposed by the League regarding the wage bill continue to condition every step. Releasing high-salary players without financial compensation is no longer a viable option, so selling a player now in the last year of her contract would be a strategic rather than a sporting decision.

This balance between performance, projection, salary, and market value will be decisive in the coming days. The club needs to lighten the squad to strengthen specific positions—such as goalkeeper or midfield—and keep the team's sustainability without giving up competitiveness.

The future of Corrales, Dragoni, and Schertenleib

Added to this is the situation of three young players who could play a key role: Lucía Corrales, Giulia Dragoni, and Sydney Schertenleib. Corrales, after her loan at Sevilla, is already training with the first team and her continuity seems close. Dragoni, meanwhile, is recovering from a serious injury after her loan at Roma.

Schertenleib, a Switzerland international, excelled at the Euros and is expected to repeat that trend with the first team. All of them represent a possible internal solution to cover potential departures, but it is still far from certain that the academy players can reliably replace the current stars.

Women's Barça is experiencing a moment of silent yet crucial transition. This is not just about a change of names, but about a restructuring conditioned by economic factors, contract planning, and sporting performance. If contract renewals are not managed well, the club could face an unexpected talent drain.

That is, in essence, the real reason behind this outgoing operation that has already begun, although without major headlines... for now.