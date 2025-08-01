Gerard Martín: The offers that have arrived at Barça, Joan Laporta is considering them

Gerard Martín has gone in a matter of months from being one of the great revelations at FC Barcelona to finding himself in a delicate situation within the first team. The left-back, who came up through La Masia, established himself last season as the main backup for Alejandro Balde.

Hansi Flick's coaching staff valued his performance very positively. In a context of maximum demand, Gerard replied more than adequately, earning the respect of the locker room and the trust of the fans. However, the start of the new season has brought changes that directly affect his role in the team.

The emergence of Jofre Torrents, a key factor

Barça has decided to bet on Jofre Torrents, another young prospect who has made a splash during preseason. Torrents has been one of the most positive notes of the summer friendlies, and everything suggests that he will gradually be included in the first team's rotation.

This scenario leaves Gerard Martín as the third option at left-back, an uncomfortable position for a player who has shown he is ready to take on responsibilities in a top-level team. His role has been called into question, and this has attracted the attention of several clubs.

More than €10 million for a player with a future

The Premier has set its sights on Gerard Martín, valuing his experience at Barça and his adaptation to the elite at just 20 years old. Some clubs would be willing to offer amounts exceeding €10 million for his transfer, an amount that Barça considers interesting in the current economic context.

Although the player hasn't asked to leave, those around him don't rule out a change of scenery if it is confirmed that he won't have significant minutes during the season. Gerard is open to growing in another project, as long as it is a competitive league and a team that guarantees him continuity.

Barça is willing to negotiate

From a blaugrana perspective, the position is clear: if an offer arrives that satisfies both the player and the club, there will be no obstacles to his departure. The sporting management needs to lighten the wage bill to register signings and considers that a sale of around €12 million for a homegrown player would be beneficial in every respect.

In addition, the club has full trust in the growth of Jofre Torrents, who has left a very good impression and could reliably cover the role of second left-back.

The decision, imminent

The market is moving forward and Barça wants to solve Gerard's situation before the start of LaLiga. The player is training as usual, but he is aware that his future will be decided in a matter of days. The possibility of staying exists, but only if he is guaranteed a more stable role. Otherwise, a transfer is a real and imminent option.

Now, finally, the names of the clubs interested in signing Gerard Martín have become known: Brighton, which is looking to strengthen its defense with technical and young profiles; Brentford, which has been very alert to the Spanish market in recent seasons; and Bournemouth would be willing to go up to €12 million.

Three Premier League clubs are willing to bid for a full-back who has shown he is ready to make the leap. The final decision is getting closer and closer.