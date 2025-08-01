U-turn with Alba Caño in Women's Barça

This summer is proving to be especially eventful for FC Barcelona Femení. After closing out a season at the highest level, the club has decided to undertake a major restructuring of its squad, focused both on the departure of several players and on new signings, all while keeping an eye on the development of young talent from La Masia.

One of the keys to this new phase is the management of emerging prospects, many of whom need playing time and continuity in competitive environments to keep growing. Barça is aware that they can't give space to everyone in the first team, but they also don't want to lose control over their development.

Departures that surprise, but make sense

Some veterans like Rolfö or Engen have ended their time as blaugranas. Others, like Bruna Vilamala or Martina Fernández, have sought playing time in other destinations that will allow them to relaunch their careers. Although these departures may seem painful, they are part of a clear strategy to refresh the locker room.

| Canva

Meanwhile, Barça has completed strategic signings such as Laia Aleixandri, a significant addition who strengthens the defensive core with international experience and a winning mentality.

A new opportunity in the NWSL

In this context, a very unique operation has taken place that combines ambition, planning, and a touch of nostalgia. A newly created club in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States has bet on a homegrown player whose progress has been followed for years by the culé coaching staff.

This new North American team, which will debut in 2026, has launched its project with names familiar to the Barcelona environment. At the helm is Domènec Guasch, a figure who played key roles in Women's Barça's sporting structure and who now leads the Boston Legacy project.

| FC Barcelona

Guasch hasn't hesitated to go after one of the most technically gifted and versatile talents to come out of La Masia in recent years. Although the signing has been formalized, the agreement includes a temporary loan that will allow the player to remain linked to Barça until the end of the year.

Loan, buy-back clause, and a leap to the elite

The contract signed with the American club runs until 2027, with the option to extend it for one more season. However, the player won't join the North American league immediately: she will stay on loan at FC Barcelona until December 31, 2025.

Domènec Guasch hasn't held back praise when explaining the reason for this move: "She is a high-intensity technical player who will help us in several midfield positions, reads the game very well, has great ball control, and brings a strong team mentality."

Boston Legacy is making its first big move in the international market. The protagonist of this operation is none other than Alba Caño, one of the great gems of La Masia Femení, who will now have the chance to shine on the other side of the Atlantic without definitively closing the door to Camp Nou.