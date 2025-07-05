When Lamine Yamal's brother anticipated Nico Williams's betrayal

In soccer, the greatest stories aren't just written on the field or in the offices. Sometimes, the smallest details and the most unexpected gestures end up being prophetic and, as time goes by, they take on an almost legendary dimension for fans. That is exactly what has happened with Keyne, the charismatic younger brother of Lamine Yamal, whose spontaneity and antics have won over Barça fans and have gone viral on social media in the context of the saga starring Nico Williams.

The first viral gesture: Keyne and the celebration that left everyone speechless

Just a few months ago, the Barcelona community was already joking about a video that was shared during last summer's Euro Cup celebration. In that sequence, Lamine Yamal was sharing a relaxed moment with his family, sitting on the field after the national team's success. Everything seemed calm until Nico Williams, protagonist of the latest Barça news in recent weeks, appeared to warmly approach the young forward's circle.

When he went to greet little Keyne, Nico tried to win him over by affectionately grabbing his cheeks. The reaction couldn't have been more surprising: Lamine's brother immediately stood up and, almost running away, moved away from Williams, visibly uncomfortable and not wanting any contact. That scene, as innocent as it was spontaneous, was received with humor by Barça fans, who interpreted the gesture as a typical Keyne prank and didn't give it much importance at the time. The user who resurfaced this video joked: "He always knew. Honor to Keyne Parera."

| Twitter

Second chapter: Keyne's "revenge" at Montjuïc after Barça-Athletic

However, the peculiar relationship between Keyne and Nico Williams would have a new episode a few months later. This time, the setting was the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, at the end of a match between Barça and Athletic Club at Montjuïc. When the match ended, the protagonists gathered on the field with family and friends, in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

It was then that, in the middle of the conversation between Lamine, Nico, and their closest circle, Keyne once again stole the spotlight. With his characteristic naturalness, the younger brother picked up a ball from the ground and, without thinking twice, threw it at Nico Williams... hitting him directly in the groin. The gesture made everyone present burst out laughing and was quickly shared on social media, where Barça fans soon turned it into a meme and a symbol of "curse" for the outcome of the Nico Williams case.

Far from going unnoticed, Keyne has become a true viral phenomenon for the Barcelona community. It's common to see him starring in pranks in Lamine Yamal's videos and livestreams, always bringing a touch of humor and boldness that immediately connects with the fans. The culé supporters consider him almost a talisman and there is no shortage of comments, half-joking and half-serious, linking him to the fate of players surrounding the pearl of the Barça youth academy.