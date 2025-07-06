Dream team Oviedo wants to build: now a player with a World Cup

The return to the elite of Spanish soccer always demands more than just excitement. Ambition, planning, and above all, smart moves in the transfer market are needed. Real Oviedo, newly promoted and backed by Grupo Pachuca, is making it clear that they don't intend to be mere spectators in their return to Primera División. The Asturian club is seeking prominence and high-profile reinforcements to compete with guarantees in LaLiga 2025/26.

The name of Nicolás Tagliafico has started to make waves in the Tartiere offices, as reported by La Nueva España. A left-back, Argentine international, and world champion in 2022, Tagliafico has finished his contract with Olympique de Lyon and has become one of the most sought-after footballers of the summer window. His status as a free agent is attracting the interest of several clubs, but the news shaking Spanish soccer is that Real Oviedo has joined the race to sign him.

The Argentine defender, with experience at Banfield, Independiente, Ajax, and Lyon, is looking for a new destination in Europe and is considering all options before making a final decision. Sevilla has also set their sights on him, and in England, clubs like Everton and West Ham are inquiring about his situation. However, Oviedo's emergence is, without a doubt, a statement of intent from a team that wants to make history after their long-awaited return to Primera.

| Twitter

Tagliafico's profile and the importance of his signing for Oviedo

About to turn 33 years old, Tagliafico has played nearly 500 professional matches and has been key in the best recent years of the Argentine national team. A World Cup champion and two-time Copa América winner, his career in European soccer has been marked by his consistency and defensive reliability. The left-back also holds an Italian passport, which allows him not to take up a non-EU spot, an advantage in the context of LaLiga.

Last season, the Argentine played 33 matches between Ligue 1 and the Champions League with Lyon, keeping his status as one of the most reliable full-backs in the French championship. His arrival at Oviedo, if it happens, would immediately raise the competitive level of the squad led by Veljko Paunovic and would cover a key position where, for now, Rahim and Carlos Pomares remain, although both could start preseason without guarantees of continuity.

The difficulties of the deal and the competition with major clubs

Tagliafico's signing for Real Oviedo is far from finalized. The deal is complex due to the high salary the footballer is demanding, which is well above the usual salary caps at the Asturian club. However, Grupo Pachuca's presence brings financial muscle and ambition, two factors that could allow them to negotiate competitive terms if the player prioritizes a new challenge in Spain over higher financial offers.

Sevilla, Everton, and West Ham are also negotiating and can offer strong sporting and financial projects. In Sevilla's case, the possible departure of Adrià Pedrosa could speed up the process, although the Nervión club isn't ruling out other alternatives. For Tagliafico, the next step will be key, and the Argentine defender doesn't want to rush before making a decision about his future.

Oviedo's project and other names on the table

Real Oviedo's approach in the market isn't limited to the left-back position. The blue club is also closely following Kevin Lomónaco, an Argentine center-back who has been on the radar of Betis and Sevilla. Negotiations aren't easy, but the Carbayón sporting management is exploring market options with the aim of providing the team with experience and quality. So far, the signings of Salomón Rondón, Brandon Domingues, and Ilias Chayra (purchase option exercised after last year's loan) have already been made official.