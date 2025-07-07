Espanyol, Mallorca, Oviedo and other teams want a forward from Atlético de Madrid

Spanish soccer is currently in the midst of a whirlwind of transfers, rumors, and moves that could define the fate of several LaLiga squads. As happens every summer, some names become the center of all conversations in offices, talk shows, and social media. In this context, uncertainty surrounds a young talent with recent experience in the top division, whose future will depend on the decisions of one of the most demanding coaches in European soccer.

Rodrigo Riquelme's recent departure to Betis has created space for other young Atlético prospects to capture the spotlight in the market. Among them, Carlos Martín stands out, a forward developed in the rojiblanca academy who is coming off a loan spell at Deportivo Alavés. His versatility in attack and his ability to play both as a "9" and as a left winger make him a highly sought-after profile for numerous clubs.

Atlético de Madrid is facing crucial weeks, since Diego Pablo Simeone himself wants to observe Carlos Martín during preseason before making a final decision, as some media outlets have reported. The club values the footballer's potential and isn't ruling out keeping him under their orders if he shows enough level to compete in the first team. However, the moves in the offices and the competition for minutes could open the door to a new loan in the top division or even a move abroad.

Interest from top division teams and the emergence of foreign clubs

The information published by journalist Rubén Uría and El Chiringuito confirms the magnitude of the interest caused by Carlos Martín. Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Deportivo Alavés, Elche, Levante, and Real Oviedo have formally inquired about his situation, in addition to the monitoring by teams from outside Spain.

In recent days, he has also been linked with RCD Mallorca and RCD Espanyol, who, in fact, seem to be the ones betting most strongly on the Madrid native. The 23-year-old forward, who is under contract with Atlético, is keeping all options open while enjoying his vacation, awaiting preseason at Cerro del Espino.

The wide range of interested parties shows the market value Carlos Martín has gained in just two seasons. His versatility and ability to adapt to different attacking schemes make him attractive to teams seeking dynamism, mobility, and arrivals from the second line.

Carlos Martín has played 27 LaLiga matches with Deportivo Alavés, starting in 14 of them. He contributed two goals and two assists, being an active part of a team that fought to stay up. It should be noted that one of his assists came in a direct clash against Mallorca, showing that he can be decisive even against mid-table rivals.

However, Carlos Martín's big leap came the previous season at Mirandés, in the second division. There, he was one of the top scorers in the category with 15 goals, consolidating his name as one of the young players with the greatest attacking potential in Spanish soccer. This ability to make a difference both as a center forward and playing behind the striker has allowed him to grow and adapt to different game contexts.

The needs of Espanyol, Mallorca, and Oviedo for the 2025/2026 season

Both Espanyol and Mallorca are looking to strengthen their attacking line after a season marked by a lack of goals and injuries to key players. The Balearic team, led by Jagoba Arrasate, has set the goal of adding one or two quality wingers to make a leap in quality. Carlos Martín appears on the list as one of the priorities due to his speed, dribbling, and ability to break defensive lines.

In Espanyol's case, the competition in attack is strong after the arrival of Kike García and Roberto Fernández, but the possible arrival of Carlos Martín would add more firepower and tactical alternatives to a squad that must aim for immediate promotion. In fact, more attacking footballers still need to arrive. Meanwhile, Real Oviedo is in the midst of a rebuild after their return to the top division and is seeking young talents who can deliver immediate results and, at the same time, grow within the project.