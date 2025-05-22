Jota Jordi's viral message that Real Madrid fans won't retweet

Controversy is never far away when discussing historical rivalries in Spanish football, especially when iconic teams like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid come into play. Fans of both teams often engage in heated debates on social media, and recently a popular Barcelona communicator and panelist has once again stoked the fire with a tweet that has sparked a chain reaction.

A bit of history

The message came from Jota Jordi, known for his fervent support of the blaugrana club and for his participation in various television spaces where he passionately defends the colors of the Culers. Jordi is known for not mincing words when questioning certain historical achievements of the eternal Madrid rival, especially those dating back decades.

His recent post questions the legitimacy of the first five European Cups won by Real Madrid, titles that form a significant part of the white pride. For many Madridists, these victories at the dawn of the continental competition are proof of a brilliant history, but Jota Jordi presents arguments that call these triumphs into question, generating an inevitable debate on social media.

| Canva

Summer cups

Real Madrid boasts 15 Champions League titles in its trophy cabinet, making it the most decorated club in the tournament. However, according to Jordi, the first tournaments won by the Whites did not meet the current competition criteria. The tweet in question points out some aspects that, from his perspective, delegitimize these achievements:

He highlights, for example, that Santiago Bernabéu, then vice president of the tournament, organized the entire championship, which according to the panelist could represent a clear conflict of interest. Additionally, he notes that the first editions were invitation-only competitions, with only eight teams arbitrarily selected and without the presence of FC Barcelona.

Another controversial issue mentioned by Jordi is that the first championships were considered summer tournaments, something that today would not compare to the current demands of a Champions League.

| Canva

Reactions on social media

The Barcelona collaborator's post quickly went viral on Twitter, although he rhetorically warned his followers: "DON'T RT... THEY DON'T WANT IT TO BE KNOWN." With this provocative phrase, Jota Jordi achieved exactly the opposite, generating a multitude of comments, some supporting his thesis and others, especially from the Madrid side, discrediting his claims.

This type of public statement, although controversial, has become a regular feature of the Spanish football landscape, which finds in social media a space to express opinions and defend colors with passion, controversy, and often humor.

The debate raised by Jota Jordi is not new, and in fact, it brings to light old discussions about the evolution of European competitions. UEFA recognizes all these early editions of the tournament as official, something that supports the Madridist argument. However, from the Culer side and other critical sectors, the way these early championships were conducted has always been questioned.

Beyond the jokes and memes caused by the tweet, the central question remains whether those mid-20th-century victories can really compare to the competitive rigor of today's Champions League.

Jota Jordi's viral message, although it surely won't convince any White fan, has indeed served to once again fuel the intense rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, showing that in football, passion remains an essential factor in keeping interest and debate alive.