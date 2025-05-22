The transfer market hasn't started yet, but in the offices of FC Barcelona there's already movement. With the future of several players hanging in the air, the sports management is looking for reinforcements that balance talent, price, and projection. In that equation, an old acquaintance has reappeared. For months, the club's priority has been to find a left winger who provides dribbling and verticality. The lack of depth on the left wing has penalized the team at key moments. Top-level names have been considered, but economic limitations have forced them to look at other options. Impossible prices and more realistic alternatives Barça considered players like Rafael Leao or Luis Díaz, but their salaries and clauses, above 80 or even 100 million euros, made the sports management back off. With financial fair play still conditioning every decision, past mistakes can't be repeated.
Two signings for Barça become complicated and a move for Nico Williams emerges
Nico Williams is one of the gems of this upcoming transfer market
An elevated figure, but far below the top wingers in the market. And if Barça manages to close an important sale —Araujo, Koundé, or even Ansu Fati— the financial margin to undertake this signing would be real and concrete.His great season with Athletic Club, his chemistry with Lamine Yamal, and his accessible clause place him in the pole position for offensive reinforcements. This time, more than ever, the interest is real.
