Vinicius's attitude on the bench that will anger Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid achieved their second consecutive win in LaLiga after prevailing at Carlos Tartiere, although not everything was positive. Xabi Alonso's team controlled the match with patience, but attention also focused on a specific player; the usual one. Vinícius drew attention not only for his assist and his goal in stoppage time, but also for his behavior off the field; and also on it.

The white team showed superiority from the start, although they struggled to find gaps in Real Oviedo's organized defense. The match opened up in the 37th minute, when Mbappé finished with quality to score the first goal of the night. The Frenchman scored again in the final stretch after an individual play by Vinícius, who ultimately sealed the score at 3-0.

The victory strengthens Real Madrid at the start of the championship, after also beating Osasuna in the opening matchday. However, the debate surrounding Vinícius threatens to disrupt the calm of a locker room that's just starting the season.

Vinícius's benching and a gesture that sparked controversy

Xabi Alonso surprised by leaving Vinícius on the bench, giving him his first time as a substitute in an official match since he arrived on the Madrid bench. The Brazilian didn't take the decision well and showed it with gestures that quickly went viral. Cameras caught him yawning during the match, an image that quickly spread across social media.

When he came on in the 63rd minute, Vinícius showed discomfort with his attitude and didn't hide his discontent. He confronted the stands, made "to second division" gestures at them, and repeatedly protested to the referee. He also looked for non-existent penalties and his body language made clear the tension he's experiencing at the moment.

Mbappé confirms offensive leadership and Vinícius takes a back seat

Meanwhile, Mbappé established himself as the main protagonist of the match with a brace that reflects his immediate importance to the team. The French forward not only contributed goals, he also drew defenders and created danger with every approach. The difference in attitude compared to Vinícius was evident, something that didn't go unnoticed among Madridists.

The competition in the Madrid attack is fierce and Xabi Alonso will have to manage egos to avoid conflicts that could break internal harmony. With Mbappé shining and Rodrygo looking to establish himself, the Brazilian will have to rediscover his best form to avoid losing prominence. The only one who seems untouchable is Kylian.

Vinícius responds on Instagram with an enigmatic message

After the match, Vinícius posted a photo of himself celebrating the goal on Instagram, accompanied by a brief message: "This is who I am." The text, decorated with several emojis, was interpreted as a response to criticism of his attitude in Oviedo. The post received thousands of comments, including those from footballers like Rüdiger and Gabriel Magalhães, who reacted with public support.

Far from putting an end to the debate, his message caused more comments about his character and the management of his image. The feeling is that Vinícius doesn't intend to change his way of expressing himself, either on or off the field.

A victory with a double meaning for Madridists

The final score showed dominance, although Real Oviedo came close to equalizing before Mbappé's second goal. The lack of finishing at certain moments and Vinícius's behavior left nuances in a win that should've been perfect.

Real Madrid celebrate a league start with a perfect record, but controversy surrounds one of their most important players. Between yawns, gestures toward the stands, and a message on social media, Vinícius continues to divide Madridists.