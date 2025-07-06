Athletic Club can't make up its mind: the two options they're considering to strengthen the defense

The return to the Champions League has brought back ambition to San Mamés, and expectations have also soared in Athletic Club's offices. The Bilbao team is preparing for a historic season in which a leap in quality is a necessity, especially in defense. The only signing finalized so far has been Robert Navarro, while Nico Williams's contract renewal has also served as a balm for the fans.

But the board knows that bringing in a center-back is a priority to meet European expectations and keep the defensive solidity that has characterized the team in recent seasons. Ernesto Valverde, aware of the limitations of facing the European schedule with only three natural center-backs—Yeray, Vivian, and Paredes—has requested a high-level reinforcement to face the biggest continental challenge.

Aymeric Laporte's name is the most appealing in the red-and-white environment. The former City player, who now plays for Al Nassr FC, is San Mamés's obsession, as reported by MARCA. The French defender left his mark during his years in Bilbao and has never hidden his desire to return, especially now that the possibility of playing in the Champions League and preparing for the 2026 World Cup is on the table.

Negotiations with the Saudi club won't be easy. Al Nassr paid the considerable sum of €27.5 million for his transfer in 2023. Now, according to several sources, they won't accept a sale for less than €30 million. The financial obstacle doesn't end there: Laporte's salary is around €25 million per year, a figure unattainable for any European club and one that would force the player to significantly lower his demands. However, Laporte is willing to sacrifice part of his salary in order to return to Bilbao. His signing is a priority for the club, which dreams of seeing the international defender wear the red-and-white jersey again.

Unai Núñez's case: waiting for moves

Meanwhile, while Laporte attracts all the media and board attention, Unai Núñez remains on standby. The center-back, trained at Lezama, has returned to Celta de Vigo after a loan at Athletic last season. The Vigo club paid a little over €7 million for his transfer, but his future isn't assured. Núñez will start preseason with Celta, but he isn't in coach Claudio Giráldez's plans. The Galician club is looking for a way out for the defender, although his high salary makes any operation difficult.

In Bilbao, Unai Núñez is emerging as a lower-cost alternative, as several media outlets have reported. Athletic could secure his return for less than €4 million, a much lower outlay than what Laporte would cost. But with negotiations for the French international ongoing, the Núñez option is, for now, on hold. Only if talks with Al Nassr cool down could Athletic go after the Biscayan defender. Otherwise, Núñez will have to look for a new destination in the summer market, where all scenarios remain open for him.

A champions-level defense needs depth

The ambition to compete in Europe isn't just about eye-catching signings, but also about keeping a solid and competitive structure. Valverde has made it clear that he needs a defense capable of handling the load of three competitions, and bringing in a center-back is essential. Last season showed the importance of a reliable backline: Athletic matched the record for consecutive matches without conceding a goal in La Liga and boasted one of the best Zamora performances with Unai Simón in goal.

In addition, the club is working to finalize the signing of Jesús Areso, Osasuna's full-back, whose arrival seems on track pending the final details. This reinforcement, along with a high-level center-back, would allow Valverde to have a defense with maximum guarantees to face the European challenge and keep the high competitive level demanded by San Mamés's fans.