Pep Guardiola deals a heavy blow to Girona

Planning for Girona for this new season is not exactly easy. The Catalan team needs reinforcements to stay competitive. However, despite good intentions, the deal that seemed to be the big move of the summer has collapsed at the last moment.

A summer of many departures… and no arrivals

The team led by Míchel has seen key pieces leave in recent weeks, such as Minsu, loaned to Andorra, or Misehouy, who will play in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki. With these moves, it became urgent to strengthen the squad with quality signings, and all eyes were on Manchester City.

Everything indicated that this summer would be no exception. Relations between both entities seemed restored and, according to sources close to the club, Girona already had the "yes" from a player who excited everyone at Montilivi. However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn.

The desired center-back and Pep Guardiola's role

He was a young, strong defender with great leadership skills and ball-playing ability, a profile that fit Míchel's playing philosophy. Girona had bet on his loan and even trusted they could announce his arrival within days. But they didn't count on Pep Guardiola intervening directly in the deal.

The reason, according to sources close to the English club, is that Pep considers him an important piece in the rotation for this season. Although his role wouldn't be as an undisputed starter, he does see him as John Stones's natural replacement in the medium term, and he wants to integrate him more into the team's dynamics.

A 19-year-old prospect who will have to wait

This young Brazilian center-back has shown a maturity and talent that have caught the attention of several clubs. His signing by City from Palmeiras last January was already a bet for the future, but his quick adaptation and his five appearances with the first team have convinced the coaching staff that his place is in Manchester.

The player will rejoin City's squad on July 27 and will complete the preseason under Guardiola's orders. The English club doesn't rule out that he could go out on loan in the winter if he doesn't get enough minutes, but the Girona option, for now, has been ruled out.

What now? Girona is left without a plan B

With this rejection, Girona suffers a hard blow to their summer ambitions. Not only because of what the signing would have meant on a sporting level, but also for what it represented symbolically: the connection with Manchester City was reactivated. Without that signing, everything is on hold.

The club will have to return to the market in search of an alternative that meets the coach's standards and can arrive ready to compete from day one. It won't be easy, the clock is already ticking against them.

The name that excited everyone… was Vitor Reis

Yes, the big desired player for Girona was Vitor Reis, Brazilian center-back from Manchester City. Everything indicated that he would wear the red and white this season. In the end, Pep Guardiola has said "no." When Pep decides, no loan is possible.