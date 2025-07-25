L'Équipe confirms Atlético de Madrid's interest in a Bundesliga midfielder

Atlético de Madrid's summer transfer window is proving to be one of the most eventful in recent years. With seven signings confirmed so far —Baena, Cardoso, Almada, Ruggeri, Pubill, Musso, and Lenglet— and the imminent arrival of a center-back like David Hancko, the rojiblanca sporting management is still scouring the market for opportunities.

The priority now is to strengthen the midfield. Although Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada offer interesting profiles, the coaching staff believe that the team still lacks a midfielder with presence, attacking ability, and the pace required for European competition. In this context, according to L'Equipe, a name from the Bundesliga has emerged: Enzo Millot, a Stuttgart footballer who is only 23 years old.

Trained at Monaco and established in Germany, Millot has become one of the great revelations of German soccer. In the last season, he scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists in the Bundesliga, adding 5 more appearances between the Champions League and the Cup.

| Stuttgart

He is an attacking midfielder with great ability to break lines, drive forward with the ball, and create danger from the second line. His intelligence in short passing and his change of pace make him an ideal piece to add dynamism to a squad looking for alternatives to a slower possession-based play style.

In addition, he can also play as an interior midfielder or out wide, which fits with Simeone's idea of building a versatile midfield with shared roles. Despite his young age, Millot has already debuted with the French national team, scoring a goal in his first four appearances.

A €20 million ($21.7 million) release clause that whets the appetite at the Metropolitano

According to information from L'Équipe, the Frenchman has a €20 million ($21.7 million) release clause, a figure considered reasonable given his age, performance, and potential.

Sources close to Atlético acknowledge that the player is liked, although there is currently no advanced negotiation. Carlos Bucero, the new head of sporting planning, sees Millot as a market opportunity. The footballer fits the profile being built this summer: young talent, with experience in major leagues, and the potential to increase in value.

Although the team has added quality reinforcements, the Argentine coach is still demanding a player who combines offensive vision with defensive discipline. In this sense, Millot could offer a middle ground between Baena's energy and Almada's creativity.

The objective is clear: to provide the team with resources to face a long season, with La Liga, Champions League, and the Cup. If Atlético manages to complete a strategic sale, it is not ruled out that the Frenchman's signing will be formally pursued.