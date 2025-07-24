Matteo Moretto confirms it: signing sealed for Real Oviedo

The blue club seeks to boost their offensive performance after almost a quarter of a century away from the elite.

The arrival of the new player is part of the ambitious restructuring of Oviedo's forward line. After Alemao's departure and Paraschiv's imminent exit, Veljko Paunovic's team needed a profile to complement Viñas and Rondón. The chosen one is a striker who's hungry, eager to show his worth in the top division.

Luka Jovic: an alternative losing momentum

Real Oviedo considered signing Luka Jovic, an enticing striker, but with a high signing bonus and salary. However, after progress in bringing in the new player and the more reasonable cost, interest in Jovic has cooled. Right now, the former Madrid player isn't the team's Plan A.

Official confirmation from market sources

According to renowned journalist Matteo Moretto on Twitter, Álex Forés is about to become Real Oviedo's new striker. Moretto himself has confirmed that the agreement between Villarreal and Oviedo is closed, pending formalities. Another user on the platform corroborated that the deal is "one step away" and that they're finalizing details on the loan terms.

Career and potential of the new signing

Born in April 2001 in Real de Montroi (Valencia), the striker has stood out since Villarreal's youth ranks. In the 2023/24 campaign, playing for Villarreal B, he scored an impressive 16 goals in the Second Division (Segunda División), becoming one of the revelations of the reserve team. His season was cut short by a tibia injury, but his recovery allowed him to finish the campaign on loan at Levante, where he contributed 5 goals in 18 matches.

Loan terms and economic strategy

The agreement is structured as a loan with a purchase option, valued at approximately €1M. It's an attractive operation for a club with aspirations but without unlimited resources. This move, in the view of the sporting management and Grupo Pachuca, frees up salary space and aligns with responsible financial planning.

Integration into the squad and tactical role

Forés's addition puts the team at three strikers: Viñas, Rondón, and the newcomer. Each brings complementary qualities: Viñas is a mobile profile well adapted to defensive pressing; Rondón offers experience and strength in the box; Forés injects youth, directness, and a more associative play style. This profile will allow Paunovic to play with either a single striker or a two-striker system depending on the opponent.

A bet on the present and the future

The operation reflects a dual approach: ensuring immediate performance with Forés, while keeping the door open to more ambitious signings if opportunities arise. Jesús Martínez, the majority shareholder, strongly supports the arrival of the Valencian after following him during the previous season.