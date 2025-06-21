Valencia trembles: the powerful team that wants Javi Guerra

Peace never lasts long at Mestalla. When Valencia fans were beginning to savor a new era of hope under Carlos Corberán's leadership, media attention and that of major European clubs has once again focused on one of the project's pillars: Javi Guerra. The young midfielder, who has regained his best form since the arrival of the new coach, is now in the spotlight of a European giant that threatens to break the balance the club had started to build.

Guerra's breakthrough under Corberán

One can't understand Valencia's resurgence without talking about Javi Guerra. The footballer from Gilet had experienced a period of stagnation during the first half of the season, but everything changed with Carlos Corberán's arrival. Since then, he has become a key piece in the midfield, providing balance, attacking presence, and leadership. His performance has been so outstanding that he has not only been an undisputed starter, but he has also been named captain of the Spanish U-21 national team in the European Championship taking place in Slovakia.

That tournament, where he is shining brightly, has served to amplify the interest of several teams. However, one has already taken the first step: AC Milan. The Italian side, in need of a deep overhaul after a disappointing season, has set its sights on Guerra as a priority reinforcement for its midfield. Several media outlets, both regional and national, have confirmed this.

| VCF

Milan steps up: repeated strategy and a rejected offer

According to several media reports last week, Milan submitted an initial offer for the player of €16 million guaranteed (16 millones) plus €4 million (4 millones) in add-ons. This amount, which was considered insufficient at Mestalla, was quickly rejected. This isn't the first time the Rossoneri club has used this tactic: they already did so two summers ago with Yunus Musah. Back then, they also started with a low proposal and ended up paying the amount Valencia demanded: €20 million (20 millones).

Now, the Italians plan to repeat the move. Everything suggests they will return with a second offer in the coming days, this time closer to €25 million (25 millones) or even €30 million (30 millones), a figure Valencia considers appropriate given that 30% of the transfer would go directly to Villarreal, the footballer's former youth club.

Renew or sell: Valencia's dilemma

In Mestalla's offices, Javi Guerra's case has become a priority. The club's official stance is clear: they want to renew his contract. Corberán himself returned from Singapore with the task of securing his key players, and Javi Guerra tops that list. However, renewing won't be easy. The player and his camp are seeking a salary increase that would place him among the highest-paid in the squad, and although the club is willing to make an effort, the financial situation remains limited.

| RTVE

For now, there isn't a formal renewal offer on the table. There have been contacts and a meeting in which the club's desire to keep him was conveyed to the footballer's agent. Meanwhile, Javi Guerra has reiterated several times his desire to stay at Valencia, although he has made it clear that his continuity will depend on the sporting project that is proposed to him. In recent statements, he said he has a contract until 2027 and is calm, already used to the noise of the transfer market.

A footballer with his head in the right place

Unlike other recent cases, Guerra isn't forcing his departure. From the national team camp, he has made it clear that his only concern now is to perform in the European Championship. He doesn't want distractions or external pressure. "Yes, I have a valid contract with the club until 2027. I have two years left. The noise in Valencia is common every summer with many players, but I'm already used to it," he explained in an interview with MARCA.

His maturity is surprising. At just 21 years old, he knows his future will be decided after the tournament and that any misstep could halt his progress. If he stays, he will do so as the leader of an exciting project. If he leaves, it will only be for a club with European stature and the ability to boost his career. Although Milan won't play in Europe this season, its history and the project led by Igli Tare could convince him if the offer satisfies all parties.