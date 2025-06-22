The 16-year-old Danish forward Bojan wants to bring to Barça

In recent times, FC Barcelona has focused much of their planning on attracting young talents who can strengthen both their youth academy and the first team. The youth academy and the recruitment of emerging footballers remain key in the roadmap drawn up by the club's sporting management.

La Masia has been, and will continue to be, one of the great sources that feed the heart of Barça, but the blaugrana scouts also look beyond national borders.

a strategy that bears fruit

The technical secretariat's leaders have been very active in recent months and have focused efforts on strengthening the squad's future with new prospects who, if properly developed, could become stars. This strategy is long-term and aims to identify talent that fits Barça's play style.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, @rcdeportivo, Canva Creative Studio

In this regard, the club has intensified their monitoring of international youth championships and the under-16 and under-17 national teams of European countries that best nurture their developing footballers. This work, often invisible to the general public, is key for Barça to keep their footballing DNA.

a Danish gem that draws attention

One of the names that has especially drawn attention is that of a young Danish forward who plays for Bodo/Glimt. At just 16 years old, his talent has been enough for the blaugrana scouts to include him on their priority list. His breakthrough in international youth tournaments and his outstanding performance at his club have sparked Barça's interest, who have already closely followed his progress.

| F.C. Barcelona, Africa Images

In recent weeks, the club has tightened their focus even more on this footballer and has begun to study the possibility of bringing him to La Masia in the near future. The numbers he has posted in the past year are clear proof of his potential: six goals and two assists in the Norwegian Cup and three more goals with the Danish under-16 national team have put him on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

a bet for the present and the future

Barça's coaches believe that this footballer has room to develop in an environment that will allow him to reach his full potential. The possibility that Bodo/Glimt will agree to a transfer is not simple, since the Norwegian club is aware of the interest their young star is generating among other teams on the continent.

However, the blaugrana technical secretariat believes that the project they can offer in Barcelona is more attractive than that of other offers and that the player's development in the Barça youth academy would be more than promising.

With a current valuation of around €500,000, Barça knows this is the time to move quickly and get ahead of their rivals. The sporting management is willing to do everything possible to ensure this young prospect ends up wearing the blaugrana jersey and joining a squad full of pearls with a bright future ahead.

the final key to Barça's interest

The reports handled by the club are conclusive and speak highly of his quality, his personality, and his professionalism despite his young age. That's why, in the offices at Camp Nou, there is increasing talk of who could be the next diamond in the rough. An striker who, if everything goes according to plan, we will soon see grow among the most promising at La Masia. His name is Mikkel Bro Hansen.