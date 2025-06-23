Míchel gives the OK: Girona set their sights on a Bulgarian winger

Girona FC has started the summer transfer market discreetly, but not passively. Although they haven't finalized any signings for next season yet, the sporting management is working quietly, closely following several players who could strengthen Míchel's team.

The Catalan club wants to strengthen their squad without compromising their identity or their finances. That's why they're betting on young players, with growth potential and the ability to adapt to Míchel's play style. In this context, Girona's attention has turned to a fast, technical footballer with a knack for scoring, who has attracted the interest of several clubs across the continent.

a player with a present... and a bright future

This season, he has played 31 matches in the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle, where he has managed to score 6 goals and provide 6 assists. These are more than interesting numbers for a player who's only 23 years old and hasn't yet reached his footballing ceiling.

| LaLiga

Moreover, his profile fits perfectly with Girona's sporting policy. He's a young player, already an international with his national team, with experience in competitive leagues and, more importantly, with room for improvement that could make him a very valuable asset for the team or even a future sale.

Another factor that facilitates his possible signing is his contractual situation. He belongs to Lommel SK, a club in the Belgian second division that, like Girona, is part of the City Football Group. This relationship between entities could pave the way for a quick operation without major financial complications.

| @gironafc, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

competition for his signing

Despite his low media profile, this player hasn't gone unnoticed by other European clubs. Teams like Twente, also from the Eredivisie, and several Bundesliga sides have shown interest in acquiring him. This competition forces Girona to act quickly if they want to secure the signing.

However, in Montilivi, they know they shouldn't rush. The club is considering other options as a priority, but they keep this name on their list of "safe" reinforcements, players who could provide a qualitative leap to the team without requiring a major investment and with the support of the City Group ecosystem, which has already facilitated other signings in the past.

a Balkan talent with an international stamp

Although his name doesn't yet resonate strongly among Spanish fans, this player has been gaining notoriety in his country and in the competitions where he has participated. He's a full international with Bulgaria, a detail that shows his progress and gives him important experience despite his youth.

Girona continues to closely monitor each of his moves, his statistics, and his physical and technical development. The final decision will depend on how the market evolves in the coming weeks, the team's specific needs, and the possible departure of some current players.

If everything goes according to plan, this young man could be wearing the red and white sooner rather than later. His name is Filip Krastev, and Girona believes he could be a winning bet.