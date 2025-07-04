Valencia, Sevilla and Real Sociedad want an international player with Luis de la Fuente

The summer transfer market in Spain is starting to heat up. As clubs define their needs, some names are making a strong comeback, especially those who combine youth, experience in the First Division, and potential for increased value. One of these profiles is back in the spotlight… and hasn't gone unnoticed.

This is a fast, electric winger, with the ability to beat defenders one-on-one and great skill at linking up near the box. Despite belonging to a European giant, his present is about returning to LaLiga, where he feels more comfortable and where he has already shown he can make a difference.

A key loan to relaunch his career

This player recently completed a loan spell at a mid-table Spanish league team. Although he wasn't an undisputed starter in every match, he did show flashes of his talent and delivered decisive performances at key moments of the season. His numbers—five assists, three goals, and ten standout matches—have put him back on the radar of several domestic clubs.

| YouTube

The team that took him in for six months can't afford to sign him permanently, mainly for financial reasons. Although they'd be delighted to keep him, the conditions set by the club that owns his contract make it impossible for him to stay at that destination.

A transfer on the horizon

The club that owns his rights—one of the most powerful in European soccer—has decided to open the exit door. With a contract valid until 2029, the player isn't part of the first team's plans, but he still keeps a high market value. The German club is now looking to close a deal that would allow them to recover part of their investment and offload a high salary.

| Canva

Several Spanish clubs have shown interest in his situation. Three in particular have made real moves: one is looking for a replacement for a veteran winger who could leave this summer; another needs to strengthen its flanks after several transfers; the third sees him as an alternative in case their offensive star is sold.

Three candidates with different styles

The first of these clubs is known for its attacking style and commitment to vertical players. They already tried to sign him a year ago, but no agreement was reached. This time, they've come back strongly and are willing to offer a loan with a purchase option.

The second candidate is undergoing a deep restructuring. After a disappointing season, they're looking for profiles with hunger and room for improvement. The player fits that profile, and his style would also fit perfectly in the system the coach wants to implement.

The third, on the other hand, is in a stable situation and has qualified for Europe. Their move depends on a major sale, but if that happens, they won't hesitate to go after him. In fact, they've already contacted his agent to show interest.

The player wants to stay in LaLiga

The footballer himself has been clear with those around him: his priority is to stay in Spain. Adapting to the play style, being close to his family, and the good memories from his last experience have weighed heavily in his decision. That's why, despite having some offers from Ligue 1 and the Premier League, his intention is to stay.

Negotiations are moving forward. The owning club is willing to finalize a departure before July 15, and the interested teams are preparing their final offers. It's only a matter of time before it's made official.

The name is…

The player Sevilla, Valencia, and Real Sociedad are fighting for, who will return to LaLiga this summer if nothing goes wrong, is Bryan Zaragoza. The Málaga-born winger, owned by Bayern Munich, will be one of the jewels of the Spanish market in the coming weeks.