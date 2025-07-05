The team that wants to make Barça rich with Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is once again the talk of the town. The Valencian forward from FC Barcelona has managed to turn around a difficult season thanks to a final stretch where he has been key in several matches, scoring goals, providing assists, and showing that he still has a lot of soccer left in his boots.

His performance hasn't gone unnoticed outside our borders. For weeks now, several clubs have inquired about his situation. At 25 years old and with a contract until 2027, Ferran represents a valuable asset both for Barça and for the market. His versatile profile and experience in major competitions make him an appealing target.

Barça wants to keep him… but they're listening

From the blaugrana board, the official message is clear: they don't want to sell Ferran. Hansi Flick considers him useful, especially because of his ability to play in all three attacking positions and his hardworking attitude in training.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

However, the club's financial problems continue to affect any operation. Barça needs to generate income before closing new signings, and any offer above €35 or €40 million could make them reconsider the situation. In a market where everything can change in a matter of days, no door is completely closed.

A summer of rumors and uncertainty

Sources close to the player's circle say that Ferran is calm. He feels valued by the coaching staff and keeps an excellent relationship with his teammates. Even so, he is aware that his future doesn't depend solely on his will. If the club needs to sell, he could be forced to make a decision.

Meanwhile, his agent has held discreet talks with several foreign teams, all of them financially capable of handling a signing of this magnitude. The Premier League, as usual, once again appears as a possible destination.

| FCB

A tempting offer brewing in silence

The interested club hasn't made a formal proposal to Barça yet, but they have made a move by contacting the player's circle directly. They have done so respectfully, without forcing anything, but making it clear that they'd be willing to make a financial offer well above the current market value.

According to leaks, the deal could be around €38 million plus add-ons. This is an amount that's hard to refuse for a Barça that urgently needs liquidity. In addition, the buying club would offer Ferran a leading role, a competitive salary, and the chance to shine again in a league he already knows.

Expectation in the market… and a clue

In recent days, several British publications have started to speculate about a possible return of Ferran to England. Some media have even pointed to old acquaintances like Manchester City, but the reality points in another direction.

On a sporting level, the team in question is in full expansion, with a serious, ambitious project and a squad that combines youth with experienced talent. On an institutional level, they have managed to qualify for European competitions and are looking to strengthen their attack with a technically skilled and versatile player. Everything fits.

The interested club is…

The club willing to pay a fortune for Ferran Torres is Aston Villa. The Birmingham team, managed by Unai Emery, has made the Barça forward one of their top priorities for this summer market. The question now is whether Barça will resist… or if the temptation will be too great to say no.