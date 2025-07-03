Málaga, Deportivo de la Coruña and Cádiz want a Villarreal player

The transfer market doesn't let up. With the 2025-2026 season getting closer, clubs in LaLiga Hypermotion are moving quickly to strengthen their squads. While some are looking for star signings, other clubs like Villarreal CF are working on moving out players who aren't in the first team's plans.

One of those quiet moves has started to shake up the Second Division market. The Yellow Submarine has decided to put one of their forwards with the most potential on the market, and half the division already has their eyes on him. His youth, recent experience in competition, and room for growth have made him one of the most sought-after names of the summer.

A young profile with experience

The player in question just turned 22 years old and has just completed a full season in the second tier. He has played 40 matches, in which he has scored five goals and provided two assists. Although these aren't dazzling numbers, his physical presence, vision on the field, and tactical maturity have attracted the interest of several sporting directors.

Last season he played on loan at SD Éibar, where he alternated between starting and coming off the bench. The coaches valued his commitment and adaptability, and although he didn't secure a permanent spot, he managed to finish the year as a useful and very promising piece.

Final contract year and many offers

With only one year left on his contract, Villarreal has chosen to get some value from him in the market. They know the player doesn't have a place in the first team, and they'd rather avoid him leaving for free in 2026. That's why they've already started talks with several LaLiga Hypermotion teams willing to bet on him.

Among the interested clubs are some illustrious names in Spanish soccer. Deportivo de La Coruña, which is looking for a forward due to the likely departure of Iván Barbero, has started to make an approach. Cádiz CF, in the midst of an offensive rebuild, and Málaga CF, which intends to make a formal offer in the coming weeks, are also interested.

Minutes and ambition: the player decides

Beyond the offers, the footballer himself has made it clear that his priority is to play. He wants minutes, continuity, and to feel important. He also has ambition. That's why, among the possible destinations, he has shown particular interest in two clubs with clear promotion aspirations: Granada CF and UD Almería.

Both teams have contacted his camp and are considering entering the bidding if the deal stays within reasonable figures. For the forward, it would be a way to take a qualitative leap without losing visibility or prominence.

A red-hot market

With squads yet to be defined and the transfer windows just opened, this deal promises to be one of the most hotly contested in July. Historic teams with urgent needs, ambitious projects that want to move up, and a young, professional, and hungry player. The combination is explosive.

Meanwhile, Villarreal isn't in a hurry. They'll listen to all offers and will choose the most beneficial one, both financially and for the player's development. The option of a sale with a buy-back clause is also on the table.

The name is…

Until now, the groguet club hadn't made their intention to sell public. But according to what ElDesmarque has confirmed, the forward who has been put on the market is Jorge Pascual, one of the yellow academy's most promising talents. Jorge Pascual, at just 22 years old, is about to make the definitive leap to a new club where, this time, he hopes he won't have to keep looking at the bench.