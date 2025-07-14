Neither Valencia nor Real Sociedad: Umar Sadiq finally finds a new team

Umar Sadiq is spending his last hours of vacation in his native Nigeria, where he remains a true idol in Kaduna, his hometown. The striker from Real Sociedad has been spotted in informal matches wearing a Valencia CF jersey, an image that has fueled rumors about his future.

Neither Real Sociedad, nor Sergio Francisco's coaching staff, nor Sadiq himself seem to want to prolong a relationship that has been broken for months. The Nigerian striker is not part of the new txuri-urdin project, and they have made this clear to him. Even so, as of today there is no finalized agreement for his departure, which is generating frustration in the player's camp.

Sadiq, increasingly impatient

From Nigeria, media outlets like Complete Sports have stated that Sadiq is "desperate" to leave San Sebastián. The footballer had hoped to have his future solved before rejoining preseason training, but talks with potential destinations haven't yet materialized into a firm offer.

| VCF

The loan to Valencia in the second half of last season helped Sadiq regain his form and score decisive goals for the team's survival at Mestalla. However, the club decided not to exercise the purchase option, valued at about €9 million. Since then, the forward has found himself in no man's land.

Sadiq, a desired figure... but with conditions

There has been no shortage of interested teams. In recent days, it has emerged that Elche, newly promoted to LaLiga EA Sports, has inquired about his situation. The team from Elche could only hope for a loan, something Real Sociedad completely rules out, at least for now.

| Qué!

Another club that was strongly linked was Samsunspor, from Türkiye. However, negotiations did not progress and the deal was not finalized. The interest was real, but the Turkish club's financial power was limited and did not reach the figures Real demands for the Nigerian.

Sadiq keeps training, but with his mind elsewhere

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Umar Sadiq keeps a professional attitude. He will rejoin training with Real Sociedad this Monday, although everyone in Zubieta knows his future is outside the club. The striker wants to spend as little time in Donostia as possible, and he doesn't hide his desire to finalize his departure as soon as possible.

The transfer market keeps moving forward, and in a summer that is especially dynamic regarding strikers, Sadiq presents himself as an opportunity for several teams looking for firepower without paying exorbitant fees.

The new club that has burst onto the scene

In the last few hours, a new offeror has emerged strongly: Besiktas. According to sources close to the player's camp, the Turkish club has accelerated talks with Real Sociedad after the departure of Ciro Immobile and despite the recent arrival of Tammy Abraham.

Besiktas is looking for a third striker to complete their squad for a demanding season, both in the league and in European competitions. Umar Sadiq is liked for his physique, his work rate, and his complementary profile. For now, there is no finalized agreement, but negotiations are underway.