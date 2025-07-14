Problem for Marc-André Ter Stegen on the first day of training

FC Barcelona's 2025/26 preseason has started with a surprise: Marc-André ter Stegen didn't take part in the first group session of the Barcelona squad. According to the club, the German goalkeeper did specific exercises in the gym due to "slight discomfort," although his absence has reignited rumors about his uncertain future with the team.

The context is delicate. After more than a decade defending the blaugrana goal, Ter Stegen's cycle seems to be coming to an end. The signals from the board are clear, and Joan Garcia's arrival confirms it: Barça is betting on a new model in goal.

Generational change between the posts

Ter Stegen was for years one of the team's pillars, a protagonist of memorable nights in the Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa. However, his age, his recent injury history, and the high cost of his salary have forced the club to reconsider his position in the squad.

The bet on Joan Garcia isn't improvised. He is a young goalkeeper, trained in Espanyol's academy, with good ball distribution and quick reflexes, exactly the profile Flick is looking for in his system. In addition, his arrival sends a clear message to Ter Stegen: the starting spot is no longer guaranteed.

A contract that complicates things

Marc-André ter Stegen's contract with FC Barcelona expires in June 2028. It also includes deferred salaries that the club still has to assume. This makes his possible departure a complex operation, both economically and contractually.

Despite everything, the Catalan entity doesn't want to push things too far. Flick himself recently met with the goalkeeper to make the situation clear. Barça won't force his exit, but they also won't offer guarantees of continuity between the posts. The decision is, for the most part, in the German's hands.

Specific work and open questions

During the first preseason training session, Ter Stegen worked separately from the group, focusing on gym exercises. Officially, these are mild discomforts, but within the club environment, people are talking about a strategy to reduce his media exposure in these first days of training.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on Joan Garcia and the list of academy players who are trying to earn a spot. The German's absence hasn't gone unnoticed, especially at a time when Barça needs to reduce the wage bill and renew its energy.

Ter Stegen, on his way out?

Ter Stegen doesn't consider being a substitute for a prolonged period. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he needs minutes if he wants to be drafted for Germany. The reality is that he doesn't have formal offers on the table today, but his agent is already exploring the market.

The problem is that many major European clubs already have their goalkeepers. The options are shrinking, and each passing day works against him. Meanwhile, Barça is willing to facilitate his departure, even agreeing to a contract termination if necessary.

A farewell that's simmering

Everything points to Ter Stegen's days at Barça being numbered. Although there is no official confirmation, the atmosphere has already changed. His role has gone from undisputed to questioned, and the club is preparing for new leadership in goal. The fans, divided, watch with nostalgia and a certain resignation as one of their contemporary heroes begins to say goodbye.