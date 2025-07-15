Valencia, Alavés and Getafe want to fish in Serie A

The transfer market is buzzing with intensity in LaLiga.A striker who has just returned to his club after a loan spell in France is set to become the media focus in the coming days. Several Spanish teams have already set their sights on a goal-scoring reinforcement who is eager to prove himself.

Strong interest from Valencia, Getafe and Alavés

Three Spanish soccer teams—Valencia CF, Getafe CF and Deportivo Alavés—have activated the option to sign a player who is currently on Genoa's radar after leaving Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, at Mestalla, coach Carlos Corberán is determined to give the team an offensive boost. Along with confirmed signings like Julen Agirrezabala and Dani Raba, the sporting management is now considering the option of M'Bala Nzola. The addition of the Congolese footballer wouldhelp offset recent departures in attack and strengthen the European objective.

Getafe and Alavés, meanwhile, see the 28-year-old Angolan striker as an alternative to diversify their squad. In Alavés's case, the departure of Thomas Conechny and the uncertain future of Joaquín Panichelli leave the right attacking flank open. Nzola is in a position to fill that vacancy.

Irregular career in France and return to Italy

In the 2024‑25 season, Nzola played 24 matches with Lens (21 in Ligue 1, 1 in the Cup and 1 in play-offs), scoring 7 goals and providing one assist. It was a remarkable performance, although far from his best numbers.

The striker is under contract with Fiorentina until June 2027, with a market value estimated at 6 million euros according to Transfermarkt. The Italian club has made it clear that they do not count on him, so they would be willing to transfer him this summer.

Main strengths and tactical profiles of Nzola

Nzola is a powerful center forward (6 ft. 1 in. (1.85 m)) with the ability to break free from the wing as a winger. He is used to playing in the 3‑5‑2 or 4‑3‑3 system, and stands out for his physical strength, good hold-up play, and aerial ability.

At Mestalla, he would bring muscle and presence, and at the Coliseum, he would provide forcefulness in the attacking area. Meanwhile, at Mendizorroza, adapting as a reference striker and positional replacement would be his main role, especially if Panichelli's departure is confirmed. However, there is a team that could get ahead of the Spanish clubs.

Italian competition with Genoa

Genoa are looking to finalize his signing as soon as possible, although they are being held back by pressure from Spanish teams. If the Genoese present a convincing offer, they could get ahead. However, the ambition of Valencia, Getafe and Alavés still gives them options.

What future awaits Nzola?

Next week will be key. If Alavés manage to speed up the arrival of Bruno Petković, they could opt to sign a different profile. Valencia, urgently needing goals, have room to negotiate. Getafe, active in signings like Juanmi, also include the Angolan in their strategy.

If his arrival is confirmed, Nzola would be an ideal physical reinforcement for direct play. He brings tactical versatility, since he can play as a second striker or winger, and he is a player with extensive experience (Italy and France).

For Nzola, it is an opportunity to reconnect with his best form and prove himself in a league known for its tactical and physical demands. With Genoa pushing hard, the competition is open. Now the ball is in the Spanish clubs' court to tip the balance in their favor.